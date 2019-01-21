In the last week of 2018, when the festivity of music & joyous celebrations are going on in the capital city of India, FlowerAura & Ola came along with a campaign titled "Gift Health – Gift Plants". Under this association, FlowerAura gifted beautiful plants to all the Ola customers taking a ride from T1 & T3 Terminal of IGI Airport on 28th December and 29th December 2018. The objective was to raise awareness about the benefits of planting a tree and how one can promote this by gifting to their near & dear ones.

In one of recent research, Delhi was one of the Top 10 most polluted cities in the World. Considering the toxicity & PM 2.5 Level of Delhi NCR which reached to an all-time high of 726 on 8th November 2018, this initiative looked promising and was highly appreciated by most of the customers of Ola as well as corporate who chose to indulge in “The Go Green Initiative”.

Talking about this initiative & utmost goal of this campaign, the Director of FlowerAura Mr. Himanshu Chawla said, "The motive is to create a concept of thoughtful gift which has more than just a symbolic value. Plants aren’t just an accessory but an essential element of Mother Nature. We have introduced diverse varieties of plants in the month of November as the evergreen gifting options. These beautiful plants are wonderful and memorable gifts that motivate people for a greener and healthier life. To kick start our mission of ‘A Green & Healthy India’, we associated with Ola, one of the world’s largest ridesharing platforms, which provided us outreach with their customers in Delhi NCR."

Mr. Chawla further added, "It feels good to be a part of the green movement, we will be taking more such initiatives in other metro cities of India, which need immediate attention regarding the toxicity present in the atmosphere.”

Floweraura has launched 40 varieties of plants which are easy to take care of and can be easily delivered through FlowerAura’s franchise, company stores, and vendors across 220 cities in India. Ordering plants online is one of the unique features FlowerAura offer to their customers.



About FlowerAura

FlowerAura, a pioneer in the gifting industry, has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, plants and personalized gifts) for the special moments that can't be put into words. It is the brand of FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd., which Started in 2010, and the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, FlowerAura lead the gifting market in more than 220 cities to deliver A+ delightful experience for every customer out there.