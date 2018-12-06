‘Well begun is half done’, as the famous Aristotelian saying goes; it all started with “Ek Perfect Shuruaat” a brand campaign launched towards supporting and building a Cement Company named Wonder Cement in the year 2012. Today the brand is celebrating its 6th birthday and has been bestowed with recognition, ‘Asia’s Most Promising Brand 2018’, in the Cement Category, India by iBrands 360 WCRCINT research.

iBrands 360 WCRCINT research is a global brand equity evaluation and a specialized brand architecture and research company that is totally dedicated towards brands research, Brand fortification strategies and company evaluation studies, for start-ups in Asia. In the past iBrands 360 WCRCINT research had also recognized Wonder Cement as the Most Digitally Active Brand and Most Promising Brand in Asia as well.

While commenting on receiving the award, Tarun Singh Chauhan, an Industry veteran and brand consultant for Wonder Cement said, “We are proud to be recognized as Asia’s most promising brands by iBrands 360 WCRCINT research. It is one of the countries youngest brands to be recognized for the most coveted position in such a short span of inception. We nurture this brand with a baby care; ‘Ek Perfect Shuruaat’ was a campaign we have devised 6 years back towards its journey. Today it is yielding results for us. Through our sustained campaigns and integrated use of communication tools, the brand we have already managed to reach over 9 crore people this year. It is our relentless efforts yielding us with the people’s recognition.”

Vivek Patni, Director Wonder Cement said, “We are an indigenously nurtured cement brand with strong business fundamentals and goals set with a long-term vision. In a span of 6 years of its inception, the Rajasthan born Cement Company has managed to establish its footprints across regions in the country and today we are recognized as a household name in the Cement Sector. It is with the sustained efforts and support of all our partners and stakeholders, today we are proud to receive this wonderful recognition – Asia’s Most Promising Brand 2018.”



After its inception in 2012 with 3.25 MTPA production catering to the niche markets of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. Wonder Cement has increased its capacity to 6.75 MTPA by setting up second production line. With the launch of first grinding unit is Maharashtra having a capacity of 2 million tonnes annually, current capacity increased to 8.75 MTPA. It has plans to further expand its current capacity by setting up a third production line. The civil work for third clinker production unit is in full swing which is expected to commissioned in Mid-2019. This will increase Production capacity to 11 MTPA.

Through various innovations and campaigns and an integrated use of communication tools like digital marketing, public relations, electronic and print advertising, creating outdoor sites with the use of hoardings, banners, arc-gates etc., Wonder cement has invested a lot of efforts and resources in building the brand. It is a brand that stands for quality and consistency and has focused on reinforcing that awareness through extensive use of Digital Marketing, one of the most effective tool in today’s world.

Along with it, building relations with their dealers and consumers, considering their growth, retailers and masons and motivating them through reward programmes like ‘Sparsh’, ‘Influencers on wheels’, ‘Saathi’ etc. they have made wonder cement a favourite brand among the influencers.