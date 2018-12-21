Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in Everest Group’s Embedded System Engineering Services Providers PEAK MatrixTM Assessment 2018. The report was published in August 2018.



Everest Group analysed and classified 14 embedded system engineering service providers on the Everest Group PEAK Matrix of Embedded System Engineering Services into leaders, major contenders and aspirants. Based on the analysis, Wipro emerged as a leader.



According to the report, Wipro has strong capabilities in the embedded system engineering service space and provides cutting-edge solutions, industry insights and best-in-class execution to maximize the value of client businesses. Wipro recognized emerging themes such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Industry 4.0, IoT and connectivity as key to its growth and has been adopting multi-fold strategies to enhance its capabilities in these areas.



Anita Ganti, Senior Vice-President and Global Head – Product Engineering, Industry & Engineering Business, Wipro Limited said, “We are delighted to be positioned as a ‘Leader’ in the 2018 PEAK MatrixTM for Embedded System Engineering by Everest Group. This report is a testimony to the work we have done over the last two decades in the embedded space. The key to our success is our partnership ecosystem that has helped us co-innovate as well as our differentiated verification and validation capabilities, and flexibility to offer outcome-based pricing models to our clients.”



“As enterprises embark on innovation journeys with themes such as AI, IoT, and M2M communication, they are looking to engage with service providers not just for talent augmentation, but also for superior domain expertise, accelerated time-to-market, and risk-sharing constructs,” said Chirajeet Sengupta, Partner, Everest Group. “A balanced presence across value chain elements and service functions, robust delivery footprint, willingness to adopt innovative engagement models, and proactiveness in training resources on clients’ proprietary products/platforms have helped Wipro emerge as a Leader in Everest Group’s inaugural PEAK Matrix™ assessment for Embedded System Engineering Services.”



Wipro has over two decades of experience in end-to-end product and engineering services, across industries. Leveraging new age technologies such as IoT, Cloud, 3D Printing, Virtualization and AI, Wipro helps enterprises in their journey of digital transformation.



To view the full report, click here

