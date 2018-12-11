Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting, and business process services company, today announced the launch of an Automotive Innovation Center in Detroit, Michigan. This state-of-the-art technology hub will deepen Wipro’s relationship with Detroit’s automotive community, develop and showcase next-generation technologies and solutions for automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), tier I suppliers, insurers, technology companies and others.



This center adds to Wipro’s existing footprint in Detroit. In 2017, Wipro opened an Automotive Engineering Center in Detroit, which leverages local talent for the design, development and validation of automotive cockpit electronic products such as navigation systems, connectivity systems, instrument clusters, Head-Up Displays (HUDs), advanced safety systems, vehicle diagnostics and advanced analytics, and end-to-end connected vehicle solutions.



Wipro’s new Automotive Innovation Center will develop and showcase cutting-edge solutions that leverage artificial intelligence, analytics, Industrial Internet of Things (IIOT), cloud and crowd sourcing. The hub will evangelize connected vehicle technologies with In-vehicle Human Machine Interface (HMI), on-board sensor data management, big data insights and end-user mobile apps for delivering personalized driving/mobility experiences.



This is best illustrated by Wipro’s AutoInsights connected car platform that uses telematics to capture vehicle data for a high-performance analytics engine. The data insights captured by this engine offers a wide range of capabilities to vehicle owners, telecom companies, insurers and other stakeholders in the automotive ecosystem.



The center will serve as a hub where automotive manufacturers, technology partners, auto industry forums and analysts, can collaborate on disruptive ideas.



Milan Rao, President – Marketing, Innovation & Technology and Global Head – Manufacturing & Communications Business, Wipro Limited said, “The convergence of automotive and digital tech is more important now, than ever before, to create a new ecosystem that will drive the new rules of success for automotive manufacturers and suppliers. Wipro is committed to collaborating with OEMs and Tier-I Suppliers at the heart of the automotive industry to build an ecosystem that fosters innovative and path breaking solutions for our customers.”

“Today, the automotive industry is in the midst of its most transformative and exciting phase. There are unprecedented opportunities for technology and manufacturing companies to foster innovation and create an unparalleled user experience,” said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President, Industrial and Engineering Business, Wipro Limited. He added, “Our Automotive Innovation Center is a testimony to the importance of Detroit as a key hub for collaboration with customers and the reskilling of the automotive engineering workforce as the demand for software and software engineering related services surges. With over two decades of experience in engineering and developing leading edge solutions for the automotive industry, Wipro is well-poised to enable innovation, locally and address our clients’ time to market challenges.”



“The core product, customer experiences across the product ownership lifecycle and business models in the industry are at the cusp of a transformation. For instance, the goal of wanting to be the best vehicle manufacturer has now given way to companies aiming to build the right community of automotive and technology partners to achieve a compelling value proposition for clients. We are excited to launch our Automotive Innovation Center, which will help the Detroit automotive community co-create compelling experiences for customers at optimal costs,” said Alex Beylin, Vice President and Global Head of Automotive Business, Wipro Limited.

