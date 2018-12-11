Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has taken over the strategic design consulting team at Syfte, an Australian design agency which uses human-centred design thinking to solve compelling client challenges. Syfte’s team of designers will be absorbed within Designit, Wipro’s strategic design arm, further strengthening its design and innovation capabilities, expanding its reach in Australia and Asia Pacific and enhancing the transformation services offered by Wipro Digital.



Increasingly, global enterprise clients in Australia recognise that strategic design is a critical part of any digital or business transformation. By adding Syfte’s skills and expertise to Designit, Wipro will be better positioned to support its clients’ digital agenda.



“Design is now a part of every digital conversation that we have with our clients. Wipro has a well established presence in Australia. With this expansion, we now bring a substantial and differentiated design and local engineering capability to the market. Our Australian and Asia Pacific clients can expect a design-led approach to business and engineering transformation from our integrated teams at Wipro Digital and Designit,” said Rajan Kohli, President, Wipro Digital.



Wipro Digital and Designit serve clients from 18 digital pods around the world.



Founded by Katja Forbes, design educator at University of Sydney and an international director on the Interaction Design Association (IxDA) Global Board, Syfte is a leader in service design, interaction design, experience strategy and more. Syfte has broad experience working across clients in the aviation, banking, retail, government and not-for-profit sectors.



“Syfte is a perfect match for Designit. Both companies are focused on creating high-impact, human-centered products, services, systems and experiences that matter. As we expand into Australia, with the addition of talent from Syfte, we are now significantly better positioned to co-create the digital agenda for our Asia Pacific client base,” said Humberto Matas, Global Managing Director, Designit.



“The combination with Wipro Digital and the opportunity to launch Designit in Australia and New Zealand is a perfect fit for us, as we share similar values around people, organisational culture and strategic design. The service and outcomes our clients have come to expect from Syfte will only be further enhanced. The greater recognition that comes with an international identity will ensure we continue to provide ambitious market leaders, who are our clients, with the exceptional design solutions they deserve,” said Katja Forbes, CEO of Syfte.



Ms Forbes will be retained as the Managing Director of Designit, Australia and New Zealand and be based out of its Sydney office.

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognised globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.



About Designit

Designit is a global strategic design firm, part of the leading technology company, Wipro Limited. We work with ambitious brands to create high-impact products, services, systems and spaces – that people love. With a team of 500+ researchers, designers, technologists and strategists across 16 offices worldwide, we are here to design what matters.

About Syfte

Katja Forbes founded Syfte, a specialist business in research and experience design in 2014, and is an Australian pioneer in the field. Syfte believe great experiences are thoughtfully designed and carefully implemented. We specialise in research, UX, CX, service design and content strategy.

