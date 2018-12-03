360-degree brand campaign marks fourth year of partnership with Hero Indian Super League (ISL), and aims to engage over 200 million people this year

Highlights DHL’s role as an enabler in fulfilling diverse aspirations

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express services provider, has unveiled its campaign ‘DHL is the Way’, for this year’s Hero Indian Super League (ISL). This campaign marks the fourth year of partnership with ISL, the world’s fourth largest football league. The campaign highlights that aspirations can become reality, and how DHL traverses the globe to help these aspirations come true. It encapsulates the role DHL Express plays as an ‘Enabler of Global Trade’, and is aligned with ISL’s commitment for enabling the Indian talent to go global in the international football scene.



A television commercial has been developed as a part of the campaign, and is conceptualized by The Digital Street, A Social Street Group Company. It shows the endearing relationship between a father and his injured son. How the father goes out of his way to get a shoe autographed by a famous football player. And then he trusts DHL to carry it across continents to make a special delivery on the birthday of his injured son back in India. The commercial highlights how DHL does not only deliver shipments but also delivers joy, delight and most importantly hope.



The core message of the campaign– ‘Where there is a will, we are the way’ is targeted at DHL’s SME customer base. It illustrates how in the complex global business environment, DHL helps SMEs fulfill their dreams by connecting them to 220 countries with ease and opening many business opportunities. In addition to the TV commercial, this campaign will also leverage multiple avenues spanning print, radio, Out-of-Home, In-stadia football matches, Ambient and Digital mediums.



Sandeep Juneja, Vice President – Commercial, DHL Express India said, “At DHL, we see ourselves as enablers for our customers in global trade. Therefore, we are always finding new solutions to make Indian SMEs more competitive. When we are done solving complex supply chain problems, our customers should see it as ‘Excellence Simply Delivered’. Thus, the new campaign – ‘Where there is a will, we are the way’. With this, we want to strike an emotional chord and go beyond business conversations.”



Pratap Bose, Founding Partner and Chairman, The Digital Street said, “Through its exceptional service quality, DHL is known for bringing hope and delight to its customers. The creative thought behind this campaign highlights exactly that, blending special experiences with a continuous endeavor to deliver with care. The campaign weaves a beautiful story of a caring father-son relationship and the role played by DHL in fostering a personal connection to bring them closer. The commercial was created with an intent to stand out in the minds of consumers, and hence allow them to connect better with the brand’s values.”



TVC Link – https://youtu.be/87-zSoOazYA



Agency Details:

The Team

Client: DHL Express India Pvt. Ltd.

Client team: Sandeep Juneja, Sarin Nair, Abhishek Sharma & Harsh Shah

Creative Agency: The Digital Street LLP, A Social Street Group Company



ACD: Smriti Shadra

Head of Films: Arya Gupta

Account Management: Priyanka Phayde

Film Director: Siva Remero Iyer

Line Producer: Rathi

Producer: Uppalapati Narayana Rao

Production House: Introupe Films

DHL Express has maintained its leadership position in India since 1979, providing customers with access to 659 cities and over 33,000 locations within the country. The company has over 60,000 customers in India, including importers, exporters, manufacturers, entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized businesses. With a robust nationwide network of over 400 vehicles on road, 19 weekly inter-continental flights, 67 daily international and 80 domestic commercial flights, DHL Express provides customers in India with access to an international network of over 220 countries and territories.

