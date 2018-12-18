Web Werks plans to strategically deploy its new upcoming state-of-the-art Infrastructure in Delhi NCR Region. With a scalable deployment up to one hundred thousand square feet in floor space, this would be Web Werks's sixth high-density data center in India substantially creating more than two hundred plus jobs in the capital region. Web Werks already has data centers deployed in Mumbai, Pune, Dubai and in the United States with an idea of strategically separate geographic seismic zone deployments. This facility will have a power capacity up to 25 Mega Watt which will soon be a standard throughout all data centers deployed by Web Werks.



With this Stand-alone well-equipped data center, client in and around Delhi NCR, Gurgaon and Noida will now have access to quality data center and cloud hosting services delivered with the same IT Experts, acclaimed customer service and Rapid Action support that Web Werks is consistently delivering from the last two decades. The planned facility will be SAP Certified and also Carbon Neutral contributing towards Global Go-Green concepts. In addition to this, the Infra fulfills all the requirement for being a full OpenIX supporter. Web Werks is also Cloud empaneled by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY).



This High-density, Hyper-scale and Artificial Intelligence-powered data center will be built by Web Werks own core design & project team using innovative technologies and best practices for efficiency, high availability and six-layered cybersecurity. A burstable Internet capacity aggregated from multiple ISP's offer content hosters and e-commerce organizations a robust, fast and cost-effective infrastructure to service their end users. A range of hosting services are provided by Web Werks which includes dedicated hosting, cloud hosting, virtual private servers, co-location services, disaster recovery – Work area recovery, IT infrastructure monitoring – management and Cloud computing services respectively. These services will be backed by the same automation tools and 24×7 customer service delivery provided at its other facilities. This data center features imposing of cybersecurity, ransom attack prevention program, Anti DDOS protection, Firewall network, making it a highly secured data center with monitoring and expanded infrastructure to support data center operations.



Businesses today require a robust, reliable and resilient IT Infrastructure backbone. With our new data center, the city now has a promising state of the art destination for its IT Infrastructure requirements, and one that can abundantly address concerns of scalability, high availability, and resilience in the performance of hosted assets with an unprecedented ease. said Nikhil Rathi, Director, Web Werks India Pvt. Ltd.

About Web Werks

Web Werks Data Centers have been leaders in India for the past two decades and are located in more than three countries with more than six strategically located data centers. Offering Reliable hosting services on Dedicated Servers, Cloud, Virtualization, Co-location and Disaster Recovery Services along with 24×7 Rapid Action Support and 99.995% Uptime Guarantee.

Web Werks Data Centers are validated with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1 and Uptime Institute Certified. The data centers are Carbon Neutral contributing towards Global Go-Green concepts. Web Werks is also now SAP-certified provider of Infrastructure, Hosting and Cloud Operations Services.

Web Werks is also PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, TIA-942 and SSAE16, SSAE18 SOC 2 Type 1 compliant. This certification affirms how we treat security, confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of our customer’s data. Web Werks in India is the first Asian data center to hold OIX-2 and host an OIX-1 IXP Mumbai-IX. In addition to this, fulfill all the requirement for being a full OpenIX supporter. Web Werks is also Cloud empaneled by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY).

Awarded with 'Maharashtra IT Excellence Award 2018' by Government of Maharashtra, 'Retailer of the Year for Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017', ‘HostReview's Readers' Choice Awards 2017’, 'National Choice Award – Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange 2018'. We have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally. Few of our prestigious clients are Microsoft, Canon, Google, Godrej, TATA, Facebook, Akamai, Netflix and many more. Our client list also incorporates Government sectors such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, Nabard, SIDBI and so on.



For more information, kindly visit www.webwerks.in