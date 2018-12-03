Web Werks, a prominent data center, cloud and managed services provider in India recently announced that it has also been assessed and appraised to CMMi Maturity Level 5, the highest maturity level of CMMi Institute.

CMMi level 5 rating is the highest recognition to an organization’s software quality management system. For this certification, an organization need to have a defined set of standard processes and institutionalization throughout the organization which means that the service or product that a client receives from the organization is of top-notch quality.

A CMMi partner provides the CMMi certificate based on CMMi final Scampi appraisal. The appraisal was performed by KPMG India. Web Werks had to undergo an appraisal where an independent assessor with the internal team, carried out an assessment of the company’s capabilities. An appraisal of maturity level 5 indicates that Web Werks performance of the processes are well characterized, optimized.

As per CMMi institute: An appraisal at maturity level 5 indicates that the organization is performing at an “optimizing” level. At this level, an organization continually improves its processes based on a quantitative understanding of its business objectives and performance needs. The organization uses a quantitative approach to understand the variation inherent in the process and the causes of process outcomes.

“We feel very delightful to receive the CMMi level 5 rating, this accreditation is a result of our continued focus on quality and innovation to deliver optimum business,” said Nikhil Rathi, Director, Web Werks.

CMMi is a process improvement approach that provides organizations with the essential elements of effective processes that ultimately improve their performance and validates dedication to continuous improvement” said, Vijay Chauhan, HOD Quality Group, Web Werks.

About Web Werks Data Centers​

Web Werks Data Centers have been leaders in India for the past two decades and are located in 3 countries with more than six geographically located data centers. Offering Reliable hosting services on Dedicated Servers, Cloud, Virtualization, Co-location and Disaster Recovery Services along with 24×7 Rapid Action Support and 99.995% Up-time Guarantee.

Web Werks Data Centers are validated with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 20000-1, 22310 and are Uptime tire 4 Certified. The data centers are Carbon Neutral contributing towards Global Go-Green concepts. Web Werks is also now SAP certified provider of Infrastructure, Hosting and Cloud Operations Services.

Web Werks is also PCI-DSS, HIPAA, ISO 27001, TIA-942 and SSAE18 compliant. This certification affirms how we treat security, confidentiality, integrity, and privacy of our customer’s data. Web Werks in India is the first Asian data center to hold OIX-2 and host an OIX-1 IXP Mumbai-IX. In addition to this, fulfill all the requirement for being a full OpenIX supporter. Web Werks is also Cloud empaneled by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India (MeitY).

Awarded with 'Maharashtra IT Excellence Award 2018' by Government of Maharashtra, 'Retailer of the Year for Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange', 'Great Indian Workplace Award (GIWA) 2017', ‘HostReview's Readers' Choice Awards 2017’, 'National Choice Award – Best Cloud Data Centers and Internet Exchange 2018'. We have collaborated with more than 1000+ organizations globally. Few of our prestigious clients are Microsoft, Canon, Google, Godrej, TATA, Facebook, Akamai, Netflix and many more. Our client list also incorporates Government sectors such as Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation, Nabard, SIDBI and so on.

For more information, kindly visit, www.webwerks.in