Uniphore Software Systems has been awarded the best product company in the Analytics Solutions category for 2018 at the 6th edition of Express IT awards for its conversational AI-powered analytic solution, auMina. The award was presented by Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, honorable minister for Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology of India, in Mumbai. The award is instituted by Financial Express, a leading business daily in India.



Uniphore’s award-winning conversation analytics solution, auMina for enterprises is powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities. The solution is built to help organizations identify and break down complex business problems by way of offering executive insights into customer interactions. The insights offered by auMina aims to bridge the analytics gap by extending tools for analysts to address business outcomes.



While commenting on this recognition, Umesh Sachdev CEO, Uniphore Software Systems said that, “We are honored to be bestowed with this award by Financial Express. Winning Express IT Awards comes as a worthy end to an amazing year we have had at Uniphore. Our team is gearing up for scaling global heights and Express IT Awards is a valuable validation to our Conversational AI solutions”.



The total available market for Conversational AI and analytics is estimated to be around 20 billion US Dollars. Conversational analytics, which is AI solving an unsolved problem, is a $5-6 billion opportunity globally. The conversational assistant, which is the automation opportunity, is much larger, at $30 billion.

About Uniphore



Uniphore Software Systems is a global Conversational AI technology company that builds transformational customer engagement solutions for businesses. Uniphore offers software for Conversational Analytics, Conversational Assistant and Conversational Security. Uniphore has served over 100 enterprise clients and 4 million end users. It has offices worldwide including in USA, Singapore and India.



Uniphore was founded in 2008 at IIT Madras, India. The company was recognized as a Technology Fast 500 company in Asia Pacific by Deloitte in 2014 and ranked 10th in Deloitte’s Fast 50 in 2015. Uniphore’s Co-founder & CEO, Umesh Sachdev, was named in 2016 as one of the ’10 Millennials Changing the World’ by TIME Magazine, and ‘Innovators Under 35′ by MIT Technology Review. Uniphore’s investors include John Chambers, IDG Ventures India, IIFL, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Ray Stata, YourNest Angel Fund and India Angel Network.



For more information on how Uniphore delivers business outcomes using Speech and Conversational AI technologies, please visit www.uniphore.com



About Express IT Awards



The Express IT Awards – an initiative of Financial Express, recognize fresh thinking that creates value. They honor both – companies at the cutting edge of technology innovation as well as leading professionals across the IT/ITes industry. The Awards discover, recognize and reward I.T. initiatives that have enabled businesses to go beyond the ordinary, and have had a positive impact on the community at large.



Embodying the Express Group’s spirit of excellence and credibility, The Express IT Award witness a thorough scrutiny by the Financial Express editorial team and our Knowledge Partner, PwC. It has nine categories in total, namely IT Innovation- Large enterprises, IT Innovation- MSME, Analytics Solutions, Cloud Solutions, Mobility Solutions, Digital Solution of the year, E-Governance and Fintech. In addition to the nine categories, the awards have two special categories, one for Lifetime Achievement and the other for the I.T. Newsmaker of the Year.