Dr. Bharat Agravat is pleased to announce his recent achievement in the field of Advanced Endodontics to the public. The famous doctor discovered his love for root canal therapy and because of this: he decided to pursue Advanced Endodontics.

In his bid to become the best and an expert in Advanced Endodontics, Dr. Bharat Agravat received special training in endodontics at the University of Buffalo in the School of Dental Medicine campus. The program was started on 3rd of October 2018 and was completed on 8th October 2018. To make it lively and more educative, the program includes both didactic & hands-on components.

While talking about the benefit and importance of endodontics, Dr. Bharat Agravat said, “Get Rid of a Toothache and Save Your Natural Teeth Painlessly”.

Furthermore, the program was organized with the aim to give every participant a high level of clinical confidence with active faculty interaction that will enable them to master Endodontics procedures. The program was headed by Dr. Adham Azim – Division Head and Director of the Endodontics Post-Graduate Program at the University at Buffalo. Upon the completion of the program, all Participants earned a Certificate of Completion including Dr. Bharat Agravat which makes him the “first in the state of Gujarat to achieve this Training and also earn a Certificate”.

About Dr. Bharat Agravat

Dr. Bharat Agravat has been performing numerous root canals in his dental clinic located in Ahmedabad in Gujarat, India, since 1999. He has performed over 9000 endodontics therapy procedures till date. Dr. Bharat Agravat is setting new benchmarks of excellence with 18 distinguished awards, and 20 years of experience, he has an extensive experience in Single Visit Painless Root Canal Treatment. His warm and caring approach coupled with expert endodontics treatment provides each patient with a positive experience of endodontic therapy. Dr. Bharat Agravat has three international Certifications like Clinical Mastership in Implant Dentistry from New York University USA, Online externship with DentalXP at Atlanta, USA. Diplomat at the International Congress of Oral Implantologist USA in Dental Implants.

For more information, please visit: http://www.drbharat.agravat.com/advanced-endodontics-center or send an email to [email protected]