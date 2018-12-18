Based on the lines of Bali and Indonesia, Mrs. Usha Iyer, director of the Bangalore School is coming up with The Green School, Bangalore, which is all set to incorporate a global sustainable curriculum.

Unlike other schools, located in the heart of Whitefield, The Green School, Bangalore is going to be teaching coding and robotics at grade 3 itself. Mrs. Usha who has 35 years experience in this field of education said that the careers of today are not going to exist tomorrow. The kids will be getting jobs only if they are exposed to machine learning, artificial intelligence and environmental sustainability.

One of the parents remarked, “I am so thrilled that my son will learn all about parallel fuels and will also be doing organic farming. Technology can’t be done away with but with the right usage I think it will make them ready for the 21st century.”

The school as the name suggests goes strictly by environmental norms like zero waste, zero energy, and zero carbon. The school is set to be operational in June 2019 and the enrollments are set to be already filling. There is great emphasis on a holistic learning approach, which strikes the right balance in developing the artistic, sport and academic facets of every child.

Even the school provides organic meals, which are freshly made at the steamed kitchen for the kids at no additional costs. All in all, this school is set to remove conventional and mundane forms of teaching to exciting, practical and interactive ways to mold and prepare the young students for the future.

For further details call +91 90350 21400 website www.thegreenschoolbangalore.com

