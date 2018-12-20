In the wake of World Sandwich Day Celebration 2018, Subway® India has contributed Rs 2 million to the child welfare fund of Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation (KSCF) in pursuance of the mission to ensure independence and nourishment for underprivileged children across India.



Subway Country Director South Asia, Mr Ranjit Talwar handed over the contribution cheque to Ms P. Nagasayee Malathy, Executive Director, Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, here today.



Subway® restaurants around the world celebrate the World Sandwich Day every year by partnering with leading charity organizations. In India, Subway® has partnered KSCF, a country-wide organisation, dedicated to the welfare of children and headed by the Nobel Peace Laureate, Mr Kailash Satyarthi.



Subway® India kicked-off the World Sandwich Day 2018 festivities by inviting Nobel Peace Laureate Mr. Kailash Satyarthi to create a sandwich recipe blending the best of nutrition and taste, keeping in mind the choices of children. Further, on November 2, 2018 Subway® India ran a ‘Buy One Get One’ offer for guests across the 600-plus Subway® restaurants across the country. On that day, for every guest order Subway India contributed a dedicated amount to the KSCF fund for the well-being of children.



“As we conclude our second year of association with KSCF, we feel humbled by the difference this collaboration is making to a significant number of underprivileged children in India,” said Mr Ranjit Talwar Country Director, South Asia Subway®. With more than 44,000 Subway® restaurants around the globe, the potential for working towards eradication of hunger and malnutrition is huge, he added.



Subway® offers a fresh alternative to traditional fast food, serving 7 million made-to-order sandwiches a day. Guests choose from 37 million combinations of quality proteins, fresh vegetables, and bread baked daily.

