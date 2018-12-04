Toucan
Majority of men struggle to get sizes that match their body shape/structure in existing readymade brands. One of the reasons is that the existing brands offer only 4 or 5 sizes (see below table). A study by IIT, Delhi textile department says over 80% of men don’t wear a size that matches their body shape/structure because their correct size isn’t available in the market and are forced to compromise.
To help men get their perfect-for-you size in READYMADE pants & shirts, TOUCAN (www.toucanindia.com), a men’s apparel brand has introduced a direct2consumer model with a new concept READYMADE 2.0 that comes with in-between sizes, improved garment design to match Indian men’s body shape, 2 rise in each pant size, new full sleeves variants & lot more advantages. This direct2consumer approach & a smaller format tech-enabled MINI store translates to affordable prices, superior products, better sizes, large merchandise options and fast fashion for consumers.
Below is a comparison between a regular readymade (existing) & readymade 2.0 (new concept)
SHIRTS SIZES – Regular Readymade (Existing) Vs Readymade 2.0 (New concept)
PANTS SIZES – Regular Readymade (Existing) Vs Readymade 2.0 (New concept)
If these many sizes were to be offered in a traditional retail store, the prices of each shirt/pant may go up anywhere between Rs 6000 to Rs 9000, which is unaffordable to the majority of men.
To offer Readymade 2.0 at mid-market pricing (product prices start at just Rs 995), they have pioneered a new concept in retailing called as Retail 2.0 – It’s a tech-enabled physical MINI store with S.L.I.M supply chain concept (S.L.I.M – Super Light Inventory Management). Commenting on the direct benefit of this S.L.I.M model to a consumer, Anup, Co-Founder & CEO of TOUCAN said, “Regular readymade brands that sell through a traditional retail outlet price Egyptian Giza Cotton products (world’s best cotton) at Rs 2500 and above. By introducing this S.L.I.M model, consumers can get a perfect-for-you sizes in world’s best Egyptian Giza cotton shirts starting at Rs just 1495 onwards, thereby getting a direct saving of Rs 1000 and above.”
In this MINI store, men can try out newly introduced Readymade 2.0 sizes & select the products that are displayed. If their readymade 2.0 size is available at the store, customers can buy just like a regular store. But, if the selected products’ size is not available at the MINI store, the order can be placed (with size, variants & product ID) by the store associate, through an in-store commerce app. The products are shipped & delivered for FREE to customers within 24-48 hours. For a hassle-free, shopping experience, customers can pay at the time of delivery, either through card or through cash. All the products come with 30 days easy exchange policy.
Comparison b/n regular readymade brands sold through traditional retailing (Existing) AND Readymade 2.0 + Retail 2.0 (New concept)
Toucan is a men’s apparel start-up co-founded by Mr. Anup and Mrs. Girija. Based out of Bangalore, the startup is on a mission to help men get a ‘perfect-for-you’ size in readymade clothes through its readymade 2.0 sizes. The 1st MINI store (smaller format) was launched at Malleswaram, Bangalore and the innovation has received an overwhelming response from its customers. The team is looking to expand MINI stores at 8 – 10 locations in Bangalore in the next financial year & are in talks with angel investors to raise capital for further expansion.
