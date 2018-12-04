Toucan

Majority of men struggle to get sizes that match their body shape/structure in existing readymade brands. One of the reasons is that the existing brands offer only 4 or 5 sizes (see below table). A study by IIT, Delhi textile department says over 80% of men don’t wear a size that matches their body shape/structure because their correct size isn’t available in the market and are forced to compromise. To help men get their perfect-for-you size in READYMADE pants & shirts, TOUCAN (www.toucanindia.com), a men’s apparel brand has introduced a direct2consumer model with a new concept READYMADE 2.0 that comes with in-between sizes, improved garment design to match Indian men’s body shape, 2 rise in each pant size, new full sleeves variants & lot more advantages. This direct2consumer approach & a smaller format tech-enabled MINI store translates to affordable prices, superior products, better sizes, large merchandise options and fast fashion for consumers. Below is a comparison between a regular readymade (existing) & readymade 2.0 (new concept)

SHIRTS SIZES – Regular Readymade (Existing) Vs Readymade 2.0 (New concept)

Existing Readymade Readymade 2.0 – Sizes & Full Sleeve Length Variants 38, 40,42,44 38 – Full Sleeves for Short Men 38 – Full Sleeves for Medium Height Men 40 – Full Sleeves for Tall Men 40 – Full Sleeves for Very Tall Men 39 – Full Sleeves for Short Men 39 – Full Sleeves for Medium Height Men 41 – Full Sleeves for Tall Men 41 – Full Sleeves for Very Tall Men 40 – Full Sleeves for Short Men 40 – Full Sleeves for Medium Height Men 42 – Full Sleeves for Tall Men 42 – Full Sleeves for Very Tall Men 41 – Full Sleeves for Short Men 41 – Full Sleeves for Medium Height Men 43 – Full Sleeves for Tall Men 43 – Full Sleeves for Very Tall Men 42 – Full Sleeves for Short Men 42 – Full Sleeves for Medium Height Men 44 – Full Sleeves for Tall Men 44 – Full Sleeves for Very Tall Men 43 – Full Sleeves for Medium Height Men 44 – Full Sleeves for Medium Height Men PANTS SIZES – Regular Readymade (Existing) Vs Readymade 2.0 (New concept)

Existing Readymade Readymade 2.0 – Pant Sizes & Variants 30,32,34,36,38,40 29 – Low Rise 29 – Medium Rise 30 – Low Rise 30 – Medium Rise 31 – Low Rise 31 – Medium Rise 32 – Low Rise 32 – Medium Rise 33 – Medium Rise 33 – High Rise 34 – Medium Rise 34 – High Rise 35 – Medium Rise 35 – High Rise 36 – Medium Rise 36 – High Rise 37* – Medium Rise 37* – High Rise 38* – Medium Rise 38* – High Rise * Will be added shortly If these many sizes were to be offered in a traditional retail store, the prices of each shirt/pant may go up anywhere between Rs 6000 to Rs 9000, which is unaffordable to the majority of men. To offer Readymade 2.0 at mid-market pricing (product prices start at just Rs 995), they have pioneered a new concept in retailing called as Retail 2.0 – It’s a tech-enabled physical MINI store with S.L.I.M supply chain concept (S.L.I.M – Super Light Inventory Management). Commenting on the direct benefit of this S.L.I.M model to a consumer, Anup, Co-Founder & CEO of TOUCAN said, “Regular readymade brands that sell through a traditional retail outlet price Egyptian Giza Cotton products (world’s best cotton) at Rs 2500 and above. By introducing this S.L.I.M model, consumers can get a perfect-for-you sizes in world’s best Egyptian Giza cotton shirts starting at Rs just 1495 onwards, thereby getting a direct saving of Rs 1000 and above.” In this MINI store, men can try out newly introduced Readymade 2.0 sizes & select the products that are displayed. If their readymade 2.0 size is available at the store, customers can buy just like a regular store. But, if the selected products’ size is not available at the MINI store, the order can be placed (with size, variants & product ID) by the store associate, through an in-store commerce app. The products are shipped & delivered for FREE to customers within 24-48 hours. For a hassle-free, shopping experience, customers can pay at the time of delivery, either through card or through cash. All the products come with 30 days easy exchange policy. Comparison b/n regular readymade brands sold through traditional retailing (Existing) AND Readymade 2.0 + Retail 2.0 (New concept)

Regular readymade, sold through traditional retailing Readymade 2.0 + Retail 2.0 Benefits to customers/business from

Readymade 2.0 + Retail 2.0 Merchandise Limited Large More choices, quicker collection updates to consumers Store Format Large/Medium Small New sizes, better quality, new variants in each sizes, at affordable price points Inventory All products maintained at each and every store Centralized/ display product can be picked from store Drastic cost reduction in the supply chain, leading to efficiency of the business operations. For consumers, this translates to affordable prices, superior products, more sizes & merchandise options for consumers Setup cost Very high Low Less capital required to set up a new store Operational overhead expenses Very High Low Drastic cost reduction in store operation, due to a smaller store format and efficient business operations leading to affordable prices, superior products & more size/merchandise options to consumers Better Store Assistance No Yes Friendly store assistance to select a right size Improved design to fit Indian men No Yes Closely matches Indian men's body shape In-between sizes No Yes Sizes that are perfect to body shape, structure Special variants

(Rise in pants, Sleeve variations in shirts) No Yes Sizes that are perfect to body shape, structure Hands free shopping No Yes No need to carry. Its delivered at home, for FREE Time required for

shopping More 10-15 min Quicker & easier shopping. For subsequent purchases, consumers just have to select the product (since their size is already known) Exchange 7-10 days 30 days Hassle free exchange Sort & filter merchandise No Yes For consumers this results in easy, quick way to shortlist & decide Direct 2 Consumer No Yes No intermediaries resulting in cost reduction. This translates to affordable prices, superior products, more sizes, more merchandise & fast fashion for consumers

About Toucan Toucan is a men’s apparel start-up co-founded by Mr. Anup and Mrs. Girija. Based out of Bangalore, the startup is on a mission to help men get a ‘perfect-for-you’ size in readymade clothes through its readymade 2.0 sizes. The 1st MINI store (smaller format) was launched at Malleswaram, Bangalore and the innovation has received an overwhelming response from its customers. The team is looking to expand MINI stores at 8 – 10 locations in Bangalore in the next financial year & are in talks with angel investors to raise capital for further expansion.