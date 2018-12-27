StackRoute, a digital transformation partner for corporates to build multi-skilled full stack developers at scale, has won the ‘Leading Innovative Learning Partner for Enterprises’ award at Dataquest Digital Leadership Conclave & Awards 2018. The award was received by Udai Singh, Chief Strategy Officer, NIIT Limited at a recent ceremony organized in New Delhi.

Dataquest ICT Conference & Awards 2018 is the Annual conference of IT Leaders and Decision Makers organized by Cybermedia. This year it focused on 5 big issues – IT Infrastructure & Cloud, Security, Bigdata & Analytics, and emerging solutions like IoT and AI. These are compelling technologies but continue to throw up challenges before technology and business decision makers in governments and organizations.

StackRoute® is an NIIT incubated venture. Established in August 2015, StackRoute runs programming, quality-engineering, data-science and digital architect series bootcamps. StackRoute programs are designed to be outcome oriented and work towards business relevant outcomes. As digital transformation partner, StackRoute works with large IT services companies and product engineering companies in building multi-skilled high performing full stack developers.

Speaking on the occasion, Bimaljeet Singh, President, Skills and Careers Business (India), NIIT Ltd, said, “This award is a recognition of StackRoute’s accomplishment in creating multi-skilled, multi-disciplinary and product engineering full stack developers. StackRoute today has created a niche for itself as the product engineering start-up providing disruptive learning solutions.”



StackRoute focuses on full stack technologies (Java spring, .NET code, JavaScript – MEAN/MERN), emerging architectures and design trends in the Digital Ecosystem. Its graduates work on complex full stack web application around microservices, stream computing, distributed real time event processing, machine learning, natural language processing, and building reactive and performant applications.

NIIT is a leading Skills and Talent Development Corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements. The company, which was set up in 1981 to help the nascent IT industry overcome its human resource challenges, today ranks among the world's leading training companies owing to its vast and comprehensive array of talent development programs. With a footprint across 40 nations, NIIT offers training and development solutions to Individuals, Enterprises and Institutions.

NIIT is spearheading and enabling digital transformation globally through its incubated venture StackRoute. It foresaw the need early and realized that deep intervention is needed to prepare resources to take up digital transformation engagements. To address this large skill-gap, NIIT incubated StackRoute, a disruptive learning solution provider to build multi-skilled full stack developers & tech professionals with deep skills.

StackRoute works with multiple tier 1 IT services companies, product engineering companies and GICs towards transforming their workforce to take up digital engagements.

