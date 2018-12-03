A healthy lifestyle is driven by sports facilities which are easily accessible. Hiranandani Parks at Oragadam in Chennai is one such project for discerning home buyers who aim to strike a balance between ‘Live, Work and Play’ all at one stop destination. The mixed-used integrated township is spread across contagious and vast 400 acres the mega-development happening in Detroit of South East Asia at Oragadam by Hiranandani Group, a premium pan India developer.



For any successful development, the developer needs to identify the right mix of development depending on the unique taste and passion of locales. In the region of Chennai, Sports and Education are of vital essence to the origins. Hiranandani Parks at Oragadam dovetails the development of unique multi-sports colosseum which offers its residents spoilt for choice. The demand for new age home buyers has evolved over the years. The easy access to all the recreational and sports amenities has topped the space in their priority list while making a buy decision. To avail this luxury of world-class multi-sports amenities to rejuvenate one and meet the fitness goal, Hiranandani Parks at Oragadam is the right choice of destination.



The group has set up a distinct sports centre known as Thriveni Academy Foundation and Development Centre – a Niranjan Hiranandani initiative to host various sports tournaments and competitions at Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam, Chennai. The sports centre conducts and hosts varied sports activities in association with the Sports Federation in India and Tamil Nadu due to its international and global standards of sports infrastructure. The project offers a premium sports amenity like 55acreage of 9-hole day & night Golf course exclusive to the city of Chennai. It also offers other elite sports like Polo and Equestrian for horse riding in addition to Football, Cricket, Volleyball, Basketball, Tennis, Squash, swimming pool etc. The bouquet of sports activities adds luxurious quotient to the project citizen with the complete joy of healthy living. It offers advantages of easy accessibility to the uncompromised quality of sports amenities under the vigilance of township security 24*7 to assure the safety quotient. This indeed brings in the value proposition to the home buyers in terms of best quality of life within a vibrant Hiranandani Parks township at Oragadam.



Sports and fitness are the necessity of today’s home buyers. Thriveni Academy Foundation and Development Centre aims to nurture a sports Olympiad out of Hiranandani Parks citizens. The home buyers can avail the advantage of healthy living nestled in the lush green environment, breathe in non-polluted air, pursue its sports passion, and encompass the benefits of positive holistic living.



The sports facilities at Hiranandani Parks are of Olympic-parameters and underscore the aspect of the township being among the biggest sports destinations in Chennai and its neighbouring areas. In terms of lifestyle activities, the project has indoor sports facilities like chess and carom, apart from outdoor activities like walkways, jogging areas.



It is not just sports for the students; the facilities also promote a healthy and active lifestyle for residents and working populace. With the entire gamut of indoor and outdoor sports activities offered at Hiranandani Parks project, it makes the perfect host venue for leading sports events in Chennai Happy and healthy community living is the reason of our existence in sync with tagline ‘Creating Communities, Delivering Happiness’.