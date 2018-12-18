Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN) has accelerated its focus towards creating a positive social impact in the ecosystem by building on its three-pillar framework; empowerment, education and environment. The organization believes that these 3 pillars allow for maximum impact on the lives of those it touches, by helping build a sustainable way of life.



SPN through its umbrella CSR campaign, ‘Ek India Happywala’ attempts to maintain a common thread of purpose underlying business verticals and brands within the network.



Comments:



N.P. Singh, MD & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India:



“Sony Pictures Networks India is a purpose driven company. It is our constant endeavor to contribute to India’s development and sustainability agenda. In the current fiscal we chose initiatives which empowered people by educating and skilling them or by creating conducive and sustainable environments.”



“I feel privileged to be a part of SPN’s commitment towards social impact. Over the next few years, we will drive our CSR agenda with more dedication and passion, aiming to continue the momentum of bringing about a lasting change for a better and happier India.”



Projects:



SPN has undertaken the following CSR initiatives under the three pillars, empowerment, education and environment in the current fiscal:



Empowerment:

India Vision Foundation – ‘The Dhun Project' – Music training to prison inmates to enable them to earn a living after their prison term is over Cricket Association for the Blind Maharashtra – Supporting the association to organize tournaments, trainings, learning sessions for the blind cricketers of Maharashtra including women and children National Inclusion Cup – Social Development through Football by empowering youth from underserved communities in association with Krida Vikas Sanstha (Slum Soccer) Go Sports – Supporting Para Champions, Rahul Dravid Mentorship and Abhinav Bindra Targeting Performance Program for improving standard of sports in India Lakshya Institute – Supporting budding athletes from economically weaker backgrounds in their sporting journey to reach international levels

Education:

India Vision Foundation – Residential school support to children of prison inmates Nanhi Kali – Providing academic and material support to girls from underprivileged communities in association with the KC Mahindra Trust Save The Children – Improving the quality of education in schools by building a child friendly environment using toons from the Sony YAY! Channel under YAY! Vidya program in association with Save the Children Salaam Baalak Trust – Providing support in education, nutrition, health care and vocational training to street children Connected Technologies – Improving quality of education in Marathi medium BMC schools by use of enabling technology to create “smart” classrooms

Environment:

Naandi Foundation– Providing safe drinking water in villages in Maharashtra by building Community Water Centers at identified locations LEAD India and Connected Technologies – Water Conservation workshops in schools in association with Sony YAY! and LEAD India and Connected Technologies

With an aim to empower the youth and pave the path for a better future of the prison inmates, SPN celebrated the fifth anniversary of its music channel, Sony MIX, by launching ‘The Dhun Project’ in partnership with India Vision Foundation. This facilitated the opening of music training centers across five large prisons in India (Gurugram, Kasna, Dasna, Rotak and Ambala). This initiative enabled over 500 prisoners to discover their talent and hone their music skills. Falling under the ‘empowerment’ pillar of SPNI’s CSR programme, the network stressed on using the powerful medium of music for rehabilitation of inmates, preparing them for a successful reintegration into society.



To sustain the momentum of its CSR agenda based on sports, SPN partnered with Slum Soccer and sponsored the National Inclusion Cup (NIC). Through SPN’s constant support, the slum soccer teams were given top-notch training while the tournament garnered accolades reaching out to over 500 athletes. SPN also associated with the Cricket Association for the Blind of Maharashtra to empower this differently-abled section of the society. This association helped in catalyzing the cricketing prospects of 1000 young participants. SPN has supported 45 Para Champions and 117 athletes in their training and nutritional needs through its partnerships with Lakshya Institute and Go-Sports Foundation.



Under its ‘environment’ pillar, SPN partnered with The Naandi Foundation to address the rising concern of potable drinking water by providing cost-efficient water purification services to the villagers. Through this alliance, Sony Pictures Networks India is setting up 30 community water centers across the state of Maharashtra in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kolhapur, Solapur and Sangli. This project will strive to ensure each community water center is built using established and proven technologies, which are best suited to local water treatment in each of its geography of operations. The network has also initiated water conservation projects in various schools across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal and Maharashtra in partnership with Lead India and Connected Technologies, using children’s favourite toons from its kid’s channel Sony YAY!



SPN is committed to supporting India’s social development agenda through its focus on various areas of social impact. All the initiatives work with the objective of empowering communities and building a better nation.

About Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN)

Sony Pictures Networks India (SPN), is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation which owns and operates the Sony Entertainment network of television channels.



SPN comprises 32 channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; WAH, the FTA channel for Hindi movies; SAB and SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi comedy entertainment channels; PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from SPN’s content library; PIX and PIX HD, the English movie channels; LePlex HD showing critically-acclaimed Hollywood films; AXN and AXN HD, the channels showcasing the best in Reality, Entertainment and Drama; Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; MIX a refreshing Hindi music channel; ROX HD, a channel for contemporary Hindi music; YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; Sports Network comprising 11 sports entertainment channels – SONY SIX, SONY SIX HD, SONY ESPN, SONY ESPN HD, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 1 HD, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN GOLF HD; Sony मराठी, the Marathi general entertainment channel; SonyLIV – the digital entertainment VOD platform, SPN Productions, the networks’ film production arm and Sony Pictures Networks Distribution Pvt Ltd. (SPND) that distributes the networks television channels across different genres and languages through multiple content delivery platforms. SPN reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.



The network is recognized as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. SPN is a recipient of several awards, including the ‘Aon Best Employers India’ Award in the 2017 edition in recognition of SPN’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners, listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India in 2017 and adjudged one of India’s Great Mid-Size Workplaces for its distribution business by the Great Place To Work® Institute in the 2017 edition.



Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited is in its 23rd year of operations in India. Its subsidiaries include MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited.



For more information, log onto www.sonypicturesnetworks.com