What happens when an NRI who has been living abroad for a long time comes home for the winter with his foreign born-and-bred children?



This New Year, India’s leading independent digital agency – Social Kinnect – wanted to help the Lodha Group reach out to this specific target audience, in a way that emotionally resonated with them. The Lodha Group is India’s no. 1 real estate developer*. Their desire to connect with NRIs spurred a video campaign which aimed to answer the question – how does an NRI parent help his child resonate with his home country in a meaningful way while not compromising on his lifestyle?



While a first-generation NRI still looks to India as his original ‘home’, his child finds this harder in a country that is perhaps unfamiliar. The Lodha Group, with its world-class properties and luxurious amenities, is the perfect place for an NRI who may be visiting India for the first time to feel at home. Using this insight – and the fact that a Lodha property offers the perfect blend of international luxury and Indian culture – Social Kinnect helped The Lodha Group create a video that would certainly position the brand as one worth investing in as an NRI.



The video relies on the power of evocative storytelling to get the brand’s message across. It showcases the life of three generations of an NRI family, one that has brought their child to India for the first time. This child – who hardly sees India as his home- soon understands the beauty of living with a larger family in India, and in a vibrant Lodha property. The child realises that you can truly feel at home in a place you own even if it is in an unfamiliar country, thus driving home the message, ‘Come home to the best, come home to Lodha’.



Talking about this campaign, Chandni Shah, COO at Social Kinnect says, “This campaign is heavy on content and concept, and really allows Lodha to resonate with an audience that is important to them. We are thrilled to create content that helps NRIs go back to their roots. We hope to continue to create such relevant and relatable video campaigns for Lodha in 2019 as well.”



When discussing the video, Viral Oza, Chief Marketing Officer at the Lodha Group says, “The sentiment attached to a home in India for an NRI goes far deeper than just the house itself. It is a complex balance of roots, family and culture on the one hand and a lifestyle which they are used to on the other. Capturing and reflecting this sentiment and balance is what the campaign seeks to do because we have always endeavoured to build enriching lifestyles through our products and services that allow for these memories and roots to form effortlessly for next generation NRI home buyers without compromising on their lifestyles.”​



*According to FY 17-18 sales

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BrwpkOzcCP0

About Social Kinnect

Social Kinnect is a cutting-edge; result driven digital marketing agency founded by Rohan Mehta and Chandni Shah in 2011. Headquartered at Mumbai the agency has expanded its business operations to Delhi. Social Kinnect offers end to end digital marketing services that include building Websites and Applications, Social Media Marketing, SEO, Online Media Buying, Analytics, and Video Production. The company has an impressive clientele across domains like FMCG, Real Estate, Fashion, and Retail. The company has designed a special program KinnectEDGE to create an ecosystem that provides a great balance of exposure, learning & all-round growth and development of the employees. The agency won ‘Campaign Asia Independent Agency of the Year’ in 2017.