Route Mobile Limited (“Route Mobile”), a cloud-communication platform service provider and a Member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced collaboration with Oracle Marketing Cloud, part of Oracle Customer Experience (CX) Cloud Suite, which empowers organizations to take a smarter approach to customer experience management and business transformation initiatives.



In today’s world, enterprises across the globe are looking for cloud-based solutions to engage deeply with their consumers in an efficient and cost-effective way. Oracle Marketing Cloud is one of the industry providers offering mobile consumer engagement with SMS messaging as a preferred channel for reaching consumers.



“Being a technology-driven cloud communications platform provider means staying ahead of the innovation curve with innovative products and strategic partnerships. We intend to continue to ensure seamless delivery of SMS messages to companies so that they can have deeper mobile customer engagement with two-way SMS communication, which makes the interaction more engaging and generates an excellent customer experience,” said Rajdipkumar Gupta, MD and Group CEO, Route Mobile. “We are excited about this collaboration. We believe that Oracle Responsys customers will benefit from our quality A2P SMS routes across the globe, proprietary cloud communications platforms and domain expertise. We will aim to ensure every enterprise is armed with a cloud or on-premise solution. We plan to leverage this platform to tap, offer our innovative products, and support customers around the world by utilizing the Oracle Responsys platform at a global scale.”



Mr. Sharad Kumar, CEO – Route Mobile LLC, added, “We believe that Route Mobile’s collaboration with Oracle Marketing Cloud eases the process for enterprise clients to choose the right SMS aggregator for their business whether it be for cost-benefit, local business and regulation understanding or SMS delivery rate. We also believe this engagement could bring exponential business growth in the Middle East and Africa, due to tremendous growth in Mobile handset penetration.”



Route Mobile offers quality A2P SMS routes across the globe. As of December 31, 2017, Route Mobile had over 800 mobile networks and over 230 mobile network operators. We believe this collaboration between Route Mobile and Oracle Marketing Cloud enables companies to leverage Route Mobile’s quality connections for mobile customer engagement over SMS. Together with Oracle Marketing Cloud, Route Mobile intends to help companies reduce IT complexity and improve return on investment by providing successful and on-time A2P SMS delivery.

About Route Mobile Limited

Established in 2004, Route Mobile Limited is a leading cloud communications platform service provider, catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). The portfolio comprises of smart solutions in messaging, voice, email, SMS filtering, analytics and monetization. Route Mobile Limited offers a range of cloud-communication services to clients across diverse sectors including banking and financial services, aviation, retail, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals and telecom.

Route Mobile Limited is headquartered in Mumbai, India with a global presence in Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) Specialized is the latest version of Oracle's partner program that provides partners with tools to better develop, sell and implement Oracle solutions. OPN Specialized offers resources to train and support specialized knowledge of Oracle products and solutions and has evolved to recognize Oracle's growing product portfolio, partner base and business opportunity. Key to the latest enhancements to OPN is the ability for partners to differentiate through Specializations. Specializations are achieved through competency development, business results, expertise and proven success. To find out more visit http://www.oracle.com/partners



