Let’s get the party started as we bid adieu to 2018 and bring in 2019 with the ultimate New Year bash at the picturesque setting of Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat. Nestled amidst a sprawling, lush green setting, the Balinese-inspired luxury retreat will be hosting guests to an evening of pulsating music, alongside the sprawling infinity pool and the Blu Lounge.

Revel the vibrant celebrations and get your party shoes tapping as you dance away through the night. The starry rendezvous at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat will treat guests to an unlimited roll out of exotic cocktails and fine spirits flowing through the night, complemented by gourmet delicacies.

The all-access party with personalized services, and a chance to pick the table of your choice, will feature a performance by Bollywood playback singer Shruti Rane. To enhance the fine dining experience, Chef Rajiv Bhardwaj, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat will curate a lip-smacking menu of multi-cuisine delicacies prepared from locally sourced ingredients for the gala dinner buffet. Bringing in 2019 could be the perfect excuse to treat your family and loved ones for a surprise getaway to this nature-bound destination at Karjat. Park yourself early to witness the last sunset of 2018 as you sip on your coffee at the alfresco setting of this beautiful resort, prepping for the grand gala New Year bash.

Excited about this celebratory evening, Chef Rajiv Bhardwaj, Executive Chef, Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat says, “Every New Year calls for a grand retreat to celebrate the festive furor and we at Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Karjat would want to make sure this New Year is a memorable one for you and your family as we put together a meticulous preparation of delicacies, a lineup of the finest cocktails and some upbeat music as you groove your way into another year.”

Date: 31st December, 2018

Place: Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Karjat

Timing: 7 pm onwards

Offering: Unlimited Food & Drinks

Price: INR 12,500 plus taxes for couple entry

INR 7,500/- plus taxes for stag entry

For further enquiry contact 022 62365467/ [email protected]

SPECIAL PACKAGES ON ROOMS & STAY AT RADISSON BLU RESORT & SPA KARJAT

Radisson Blu Resort and Spa Karjat brings to you a host of packages as you usher in the New Years with your near and dear ones at the luxury hotel

1. INDULGENT PACKAGE

SR. NO ROOM TYPE CHECK-IN CHECK-OUT TARIFFS INCLUSIONS 1 Superior 30th Dec 2018 2nd Jan 2019 Rs. 57,500 Room Tariff

Buffet Breakfast

Buffet Dinner on 1 st Jan 2019

Jan 2019 Beer & sparkling wine

& pool party on 30 th Dec

& pool party on 30 Dec Cocktail Gala dinner for

31st Dec 2018 2 2 BHK Row houses 30th Dec 2018 2nd Jan 2019 Rs. 1,00,000 3 3 BHK Row houses 30th Dec 2018 2nd Jan 2019 Rs. 1,45,000 4 4 BHK Row houses 30th Dec 2018 2nd Jan 2019 Rs. 1,90,000



2. LUXURY PACKAGE

SR. NO ROOM TYPE CHECK-IN CHECK-OUT TARIFFS INCLUSIONS 1 Superior 30th Dec 2018 1st Jan 2019 Rs. 47,500 Room Tariff

Buffet Breakfast

Buffet Dinner on 1 st Jan 2019

Jan 2019 Beer & sparkling wine

& pool party on 30 th Dec

& pool party on 30 Dec Cocktail Gala dinner for

31st Dec 2018 2 2 BHK Row houses 30th Dec 2018 1st Jan 2019 Rs. 87,000 3 3 BHK Row houses 30th Dec 2018 1st Jan 2019 Rs. 1,27,500 4 4 BHK Row houses 30th Dec 2018 1st Jan 2019 Rs. 1,65,000



3. CELEBRATION PACKAGE