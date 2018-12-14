Poddar Wellness Ltd.
With the vision to reach over 10 lakh people through online and offline modes, leading mental health space leader, Dr. Prakriti Poddar, launched Poddar Wellness Ltd in an event graced by Guest of Honour PM-JAY CEO Dr. Indu Bhushan at Hyatt Regency, Delhi.
The launch of Poddar Wellness Ltd at the 5th annual edition of the celebrated India Health & Wellness Summit, the country’s only forum on holistic health, was witnessed by the who’s who of the healthcare, pharma, diagnostic industries, as well as of the government and non-government organizations.
“I am happy to have had this opportunity to launch Poddar Wellness Ltd from the India Health and Wellness Summit platform as it has provided the right forum of approaching health leaders, policy makers, industry, NGOs, and academia to re-align their work around this subject. Mental health is a precondition for a healthy, developing nation; a subject which is much ignored and less talked about. In recent years, there has been a slight increase in recognizing deteriorating mental health as a public health challenge but this is happening at a very peripheral level. Down at the rural level, the problem takes a more disturbing shape; while in urban spaces, these challenges are by and large kept in wraps. We need to create an ecosystem where people can speak out and share and are accepted by a supporting and welcoming society. This needs awareness programs, counselling, and education on a large scale and for the multilateral approach of private and public support garnering which will be one of the major missions of Poddar Wellness Ltd,” said Dr. Prakriti Poddar, Founder, Poddar Wellness Ltd.
|Image Caption : Dr. Prakriti Poddar, Director, Poddar Wellness Ltd and Dr. Indu Bhushan, CEO, Ayushman Bharat during Lamp Lighting
