Khazani Women’s Vocational Institute organised a Fashion Show, “Fashion Fiesta 2018 ”, as part of its annual curriculum, at Talkatora Stadium. The event was dedicated to women, students have creatively designed the collection and showcase their talent with the support of supermodels from fashion industry as per the theme ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’.



The creations of Khazani Women’s Vocational Institute’s students was showcased under 13 categories ranging from casual to formal executive wear, wedding attires to club wear. Some of the categories under which the designs were showcased are Modern Day Canvas -Modern Wedding Wear, Rock 'N' Roll – Club Wear, Magic-Ready to Wear, Angels and Demons – Evening Party Wear, Recycling – Beachwear, Travel Wear, Cocktail Party, Office Wear, Night Wear, College Wear and Formal Party Wear. The collections were as diverse as their name suggests and were very much creatively portrayed.



The show is a platform for the students to showcase their creative talent, while creating a bridge between the students and commercial markets. On this occasion, renowned people from fashion industry and celebrities Joginder Sharma – Cricketer, Ragini Nayak – Congress, Charu Pragya – National Legal Head-BJP, Bijendra Chaudhary – Chairman and Founder of Khazani Educational Society, Bhavna Sharma Fashion Designer and Creative Director at de beau & Occasions, Vatsalya Charitable Trust for education Chairman Kapil Kishore, Bollywood actor Aran Chaudhary, Renu Sharma – Chairman of Beti & Shiksha foundation, Shilp Chaudhary – Owner of “Looks”, Nidhi Gupta – Mrs. India 2017, Shreya Chopra – Glam on Ms India 2017, Mr Naresh Sadh – Regional Chairman of The Indian Silk Export Promotion Council, Ministry of Textiles and Ms Alka Singh – FICCI member and president freedom India were present. In Fashion Fiesta the best collection of the show was given to Khanpur Delhi students, the title of the Most Experimental Collection was given to Bhangel Center, Commercially VIBAL Collection Faridabad, and Best Colored Coordinated to NIT Faridabad.



Bijendra Chaudhary Chairman and founder Khazani Educational Society said that “Women are ahead in every field and make them self-reliant. Women empowerment is a major contribution in the progress and advancement of the nation. Give women equal rights and respect. Women in every field have brightened the name of family and country with their talent. Our focus is to make each and every girl of our institution self-reliant and give the wings to their dreams.”