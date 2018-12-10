Sunil Bohra has bought the rights to the true-life story of Trishneet Arora, one of the youngest ‘Entrepreneur' in the country. Hailed by Indian youths as ‘Mark Zuckerberg of India,' for setting up his start-up in such early age, this ‘Cyber Boy' has become a global icon for the individuals coming to the field.

It’s raining biopic in Bollywood! There is an increase in the films based on real-life characters hitting the screens and doing tremendously well. Here's an upcoming addition to the list; after a great success of Gangs of Wasseypur, Tanu Weds Manu and Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster and to be released An Accidental Prime Minister, based on Sanjaya Baru’s Book. Sunil Bohra has bought the rights to the true-life story of Trishneet Arora.



Arora has combined the time-tested formula of passion and dedication to charting out a brilliant career path that has been an inspiration for millions of budding entrepreneurs. The writers are currently working on the screenplay for the film, which is slated to go on floor by mid-2019.



"Biopic is an interesting medium to share one's story with the world. I'm both excited and nervous to see my story unfold on the silver screen. I have full confidence on the makers of the film and I'm sure they’ll present it in a way that inspires the youth," says Trishneet.

“Fame is a big responsibility and prompts me to work harder. A leader is not one who creates the part," Arora added.

The young man from Punjab said he was initially skeptical of his life being turned into a film but decided to look at the larger picture and gave his okay to the biopic.

While casting for the lead has not been finalized yet, producer Bohra has an A-list star in mind for the role.

Trishneet Arora became customary with success at a tender age. A school dropout with his undying passion and steely resolve is a cybersecurity expert, an author and the Founder and CEO of TAC Security—India and USA based a Cyber-Security company. He has received funding from angel investor Vijay Kedia and support from former VP of IBM, William May. In 2017, GQ Magazine listed Arora among the 50 Most Influential Young Indians. While August 25, 2017, was proclaimed "Trishneet Arora Day", by the Mayor of Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was among the Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list this year.