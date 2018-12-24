For any real estate project, the one point which makes it a win-win situation is the location. What makes any location ‘hot and happening’ from a real estate perspective is about three points: location, accessibility and growth enablers. For a home seeker in the Chennai region, looking at buying a home in a location that fits all three aspects, Oragadam is among locations of choice.



In terms of growth potential, as South Asia’s ‘Detroit’, the automobile hub, Oragadam is a location that makes sense in present-day as also, is ‘future perfect’. Oragadam offers home seekers real estate options of choice, including Hiranandani Parks. This is a large acreage of township development, with excellent features and amenities.



“Being India’s premier automobile and business hub situated close to a thriving industrial corridor, Oragadam is fast morphing into the next real estate hot-spot in Chennai’s suburban areas,” says Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities. “Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam offers multiple real estate options including industrial and workspaces as also luxury and affordable apartments and villa plots,” he adds.



The location, Oragadam, defines the attractiveness of the project, Hiranandani Parks. Along with workspaces which drive economic growth as also job creation, Oragadam also offers connectivity options which make it easy to reach from almost all major locations in Chennai. Centrally located, Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam is a self-sustained, master planned community which offers the new age family everything which they would look forward to within a township. From open, green spaces, tree-lined avenues and environment-friendly facilities, which make living in the project different from the typical urban lifestyle – in Oragadam.



For residents of Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam is centrally positioned between Grand Southern Trunk Road and NH 4. Oragadam offers excellent connectivity options. Located ideally on some of the major road linkages to Salem and Bengaluru from Chennai, living in Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam translates into excellent rail and road connectivity. The township is located strategically at Oragadam Junction and is 9 kms from Singaperuma Koil railway station. In terms of air connectivity, it is just a 30-minute drive from Chennai International Airport.



Looking at real estate ‘growth enablers’, Oragadam, along with neighbouring Sriperumbudur, has seen rapid industrialization over the past few years. The Oragadam-Sriperumbudur belt has attracted huge investments due to the advantages of location and infrastructure growth. The growth drivers have largely been multi-national companies and automobile plants. This also makes it ideal for home seekers who opt for Hiranandani Parks.



Real estate development in the Oragadam-Sriperumbudur belt has been witness to several transformations over the past few years. While in certain areas, industrial development has been a defining factor for residential real estate growth, commercial and work-spaces growth have also contributed, along with improved infrastructure and connectivity – the positive effect shows on projects like Hiranandani Parks.



Growing as an economic hub, the Oragadam-Sriperumbudur belt is strategically located on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway. It is less than 50 km from Chennai’s city center, and offers all facilities that industrial giants would require for their business to operate in India. The industrial park of the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) is spread over 347 acres in Oragadam and houses a number of industrial units, SIPCOT intends to expand the industrial park to accommodate more industrial and business units.

If we look at business organizations apart from the automobile industry, Oragadam is home to leading MNCs like Accenture, Infosys, BMW, Komatsu, Dell, Delphi, Saint-Gobain, Flextronics, Samsung, Ford, TVS, Hyundai and Wipro. These create not just a positive, growth-oriented economic environment, but also create diverse job opportunities and provide residents of hassle-free commute to work from Hiranandani Parks, Oragadam. A well-connected project, it offers energy efficient structures, which will deliver to end-users the Hiranandani commitment to high-quality standards and cutting-edge advantages. The residential options at Hiranandani Parks are best suited to the new age Indian, one who has a global perspective and aspires to live a truly global life in a real estate location with fantastic growth potential.



“When it comes to making a smart decision in terms of real estate, those who spot the potential at Oragadam as a future-perfect real estate location will be making the right choice,” concludes Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.

~ Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani is CMD, Hiranandani Communities.