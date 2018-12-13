Vision Express, India’s leading optical retail chain, launched its 170th store located at Paschim Vihar in New Delhi. Spread over an area of 600 sq ft, the latest retail outlet was inaugurated by Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO, Reliance Vision Express. With the launch of the new store in Paschim Vihar, the total count of Vision Express stores in Delhi reaches 16.

The latest store offers the signature Vision Express experience to its customers. It houses the contemporary eyewear collection and modish sunglass designs to attract the fashion frenzy millennials in Delhi.

Commenting on the occasion, Gurpreet Singh Bhatia, CEO, Reliance Vision Express, said, “With the launch of our 16th store in the region, we are expanding our reach in Delhi. Our rapidly growing presence is being well received across the country and the increasing love that our brand is earning keeps us motivated to serve better.”

Location of the store:

Reliance Vision Express Pvt. Ltd.,

GF 2, A3/181, Paschim Vihar,

New Delhi-110063

About Vision Express

Vision Express India, is a joint venture between Grand Vision, the global leader in optical retail and Indian conglomerate, Reliance Retail Limited. Grand Vision has over 7000 optical stores across 44 countries. In India, Vision Express has more than 165 stores across 30+ cities. Vision Express believes in offering not just eyewear but also world-class eye care. They offer a European Certified comprehensive eye test conducted by qualified optometrists, using state of the art instruments. Their wide range of high-quality lenses and contact lenses made of superior materials ensures that you get the best solution for your vision correction. They also offer a wide range of sunglasses.