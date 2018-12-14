NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, announced the appointment of Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin as the President – Skills and Careers Business (SNC) India Operations. Bimaljeet will be responsible for driving NIIT’s Skills and Careers Business, which focuses on providing career related learning and talent development programs to individuals and enterprises in India.

Bimaljeet brings with him a diverse career experience of over 2 decades that spans leadership roles focused on building and scaling businesses. Bimal is an MBA from Symbiosis Institute of International Business, Pune and an alumnus of the Chicago Booth Accelerated Development Program.

In his last stint, Bimaljeet was with Manipal Global Education as the Vice President and Head-Enterprise Business. Prior to Manipal Global, Bimal worked with Wipro Limited for over a decade where he held multiple leadership roles.

Welcoming Bimaljeet on board, Sapnesh Lalla, CEO, NIIT Limited said, “We are delighted to have Bimaljeet as the President of Skills and Careers Business (SNC) India operations. Over the last 18 months, SNC has launched a number of new products and initiatives that have started taking root and are now poised to become growth drivers for this business. With Bimaljeet’s leadership acumen, we are confident that this will accelerate. I heartily congratulate Bimaljeet and we are sure that his appointment will give further thrust to the growth drive of NIIT.”



Speaking on joining NIIT as President, Skills and Careers Business (SNC) India Operations, Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin said, ​“I am excited to join NIIT at a time when the career and workplace related learning is going through transformative changes. The industry is constantly evolving and with NIIT’s 37 years of expertise in providing career focused learning solutions and my experience across the professional learning and talent development space, I am confident that we will chart a success story and take the company to greater heights.”

