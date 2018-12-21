Expects 10x sales over normal sale days during the upcoming edition of ‘End of Reason Sale’

Extends the highly beneficial Kirana network to over 9000 stores

The nation’s most awaited fashion sale, Myntra’s End of Reason Sale (EORS), one of the biggest end of season sale is arriving, allowing over 2.5 million shoppers to begin the New Year in style. As the biannual EORS continues to grow with each passing season, the 9th edition, scheduled to be held between the 22nd and 25th of December, will be the biggest to date, with over 1 million styles from over 3000 brands, offering discounts of up to 50% – 80%.

The sale offers shoppers a unique opportunity to pick their favourite merchandise, accessories, beauty products, home décor and more, at the best possible price points. Some of the leading brands to look out for at Myntra and Jabong are Nike, Adidas, Puma, Forever 21, Swarovski, Tommy Hilfiger, Jack & Jones, Flying Machine, Marks & Spencer and Mango along with Myntra and Jabong’s private brands, such as Roadster, HRX, All About You, House of Pataudi, Mast and Harbour, among others.

Speaking about EORS, Mithun Sundar, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer, Myntra and Jabong, said, “EORS has become the benchmark event for us and for the country, over the sheer volume of fashion, brands, styles and offers delivered to shoppers. We expect to cater to over 2.5 million fashion shoppers during the current edition and handle almost 15000 orders per minute at peak. We are delighted to add that the highly successful Kirana model will cater to 55% of the overall deliveries, allowing us to close all deliveries quickly and also enable Kiranas to benefit economically.”

Tier II and III cities and towns are an important area of focus for Myntra and Jabong, with around 50% of the sales expected to be generated from these regions. The platform is looking at acquiring close to 7 lakh new customers during the 4 day sale.

Myntra and Jabong are known for its innovative concepts and attractive customer engagement initiatives, ahead of the mega sale, such as ‘price reveal’ and ‘early access’ that have highly enhanced shopper experience over the years. The current edition will witness users having the ability to scan QR codes distributed by our partners to reveal special EORS deals, as well as an enhanced version of Shout & Earn – our unique referral program where users can get their friends to just visit (and not shop!) during the EORS and get rewarded at the rate of up to Rs.50 per friend in discounts.

In addition, shoppers can avail 10% Instant discount on using HDFC cards with a minimum spend of Rs.2500 and 10% Instant cashback on PhonePe.

About Myntra and Jabong

Myntra and Jabong are India's leading platforms for fashion brands and pioneer in m-commerce play. An integral part of the Flipkart group, Myntra and Jabong bring together technology and fashion to create the best experience in the fashion and lifestyle space in India. The company has partnered with over 2000 leading fashion and lifestyle brands in the country such as Nike, adidas, Puma, Levis, Wrangler, Arrow, Jealous 21, Diesel, CAT, Harley Davidson, Ferrari, Timberland, US Polo, FabIndia, Biba and many more to offer a wide range in latest branded fashion and lifestyle wear. Myntra services over 19,000 pin codes across the country. With the largest in-season product catalogue, 100% authentic products, Cash on Delivery and 30-day Exchange/Return policy, Myntra and Jabong are today the preferred shopping destination in the country.