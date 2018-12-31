MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative, organised Principals’ Symposiums in Hisar, Jodhpur, Tirunelveli & Nagpur to highlight the importance of 21st century learning skills in school curriculum.

Renowned educationists Archana Thakar, Jyoti Kathju & Sita Umamaheswaran conducted interactive talk sessions and some hands-on exercises with principals to highlight the importance of modern techniques in education. NIIT Nguru team elaborated on their holistic range of School Learning Solutions which aims to make the vital process of teaching and learning simpler, and also enlightened the principals on the importance of incorporating 21st-century learning skills in school curriculum.

NIIT Nguru offers holistic range of School Learning Solutions that comprises Digital – Interactive Classroom; Labs – IT Wizard, Math Lab & English Lab; Books – Math Classic, English Classic, Science Classic & My pals are here; Assessments – Practice Plus and School Support solutions – Quick School, Career guidance & Counselling programs.

Pradeep Narayanan, Head, MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), said, “Technology has completely redefined teaching learning experience in schools, allowing them to easily incorporate technology-enabled aids in their curriculum that makes teaching-learning fun-filled and more effective. Towards this, we provide classroom solutions which are an amalgamation of technology and the traditional print medium, thus helping the schools in integrating 21st-century learning skills in the school curriculum.”

Recently MLSL launched "MY PALS ARE HERE" an engaging series based on Singapore teaching methodology. Introduced in association with Marshal Cavendish Education, the series has been designed to build a strong foundation of mathematics and strengthen a child's conceptual understanding of the subject.

NIIT Nguru also comprises Practise Plus – An academically designed online solution for K-12 that enables practice and assessment. It facilitates, effective diagnosis of students’ strengths and weaknesses which empowers teachers to take informed decisions on students’ progress.

About MindChampion Learning Systems Limited

As NIIT's wholly owned subsidiary for its K-12 school learning initiative – MindChampion Learning Systems Limited (MLSL), is providing technology-based learning to around 2,000 private schools across India, reaching out to more than a million students. The futuristic NIIT Nguru range of learning solutions for schools comprises Interactive Classrooms with digital content, technology-driven Math Lab, IT Wizard programs and Quick School – an Education Resource Planning software.



MLSL, builds on the strong lineage of NIIT's School Learning business. Started in 1990, as NIIT's foray into School Learning, the company has provided technology-based education to over 17,000 schools in India, Bhutan, South Africa and the Middle East, impacting more than 10 million students.



