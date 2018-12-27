MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE), an integral constituent of MIT Group of Institutions is proud to be acknowledged as one of the ‘cardinal players’ in the digital learning expanse in India. The institute is undergoing the 13th year of its operation and in this short span of time; it has become the first choice of management aspirants from all over the country. Currently, it is accepting admissions for the new session and it is receiving an overwhelming response from all across the country.



MIT-SDE was incepted with an endeavor to empower all the aspirants who could not enroll in regular management course due to financial hardships, personal difficulties, professional commitments or lack of resources. To accomplish this, it offers a collection of management courses that boost the skills of the candidates and makes them more efficient in the job scenario. To put it briefly, the courses aid all the aspirants to accelerate their stagnant career.



The institute is recognised by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and is a member of International Council for Open and Distance Education (ICDE). It is academically associated with Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (MCCIA). It offers Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA) and Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM). These courses are equivalent to distance MBA but these offer additional in-depth knowledge of the field, with a unique blend of both practical and theoretical knowledge. Furthermore, the study material is updated regularly to synchronise with the recent updates in the industry.



These courses explore the best in the industry. The students can study from any place and at any time. MIT-SDE brings the finest faculty in the city who teach through realistic teaching pedagogy such as experiential or situation based learning and through case lets so that the students can grab all the concepts to the fullest.



Till date, MIT-SDE has facilitated innumerable candidates in elevating their career. From financially weak candidates to working professionals, MIT-SDE has facilitated everyone to advance towards their dream career. It has even assisted the working professionals to climb the ladder of promotions. Success stories of over 5000 students have made it a sought-after distance education center in India.



Prof. Suhrud Neurgaonkar, Director, MIT-SDE enlightened the facts that have facilitated MIT-SDE to achieve this commendable feat. He elucidated the key offerings of the institute which include novel technologies, flexibility and convenience. To spread knowledge in the best possible way, a robust cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) is deployed. The relevant study material is made available to every student through this LMS. Thus, students can study at own pace. The study material is formulated by the academic experts of MIT Group of Institutions along with the academic body of Wiley Publication. It is upgraded regularly to offer relevant information with the changing industrial trends. The modules are presented in a simple language and are self-explanatory. Curated video lectures are also provided to help the students in understanding the difficult concepts.



He further added that webinars hosted by subject matter experts (SMEs) and industry experts are organised from time to time to facilitate transfer of knowledge and a better understanding of all the core concepts. In a nutshell, MIT-SDE has reshaped the career of innumerable professionals and it will continue this journey of fulfilling the career aspirations of its students.