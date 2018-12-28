Leading European chain gets Best IVF clinic chain awards in India and Punjab

Medicover India Managing Director Gaurav Malhotra gets ‘CEO of the year’ award

Passion pays – they say. When you are in the healthcare field, your passion needs to have a back up of your high performance too. Medicover Fertility has emerged as a true example of this perfect marriage of passion and performance in a very short span of just two years. Established in 2016, Medicover fertility India has recently been acknowledged for its compassion by reputed media houses.

On the last week of Nov 2018, Medicover Fertility has received the prestigious ABP News Healthcare Leadership Awards for best IVF clinic chain in India, best IVF clinic chain in Punjab and CEO of the year. The firm also received Healthcare Excellence Award and was adjudged as the ‘Best IVF Chain of India’ award at an event co-organized by the industry chamber FICCI.

Mr.Gaurav Malhotra, CEO, Medicover fertility Healthcare says, “We are really happy that we are getting recognized for our dedication to help people improve and maintain their health. Medicover is committed to bring in the best clinical practices, trust, transparency and high-quality service. We pledge a new level of care based on compassion, sophisticated clinical skills and advanced technology and equipment.”

Medicover Fertility have highly qualified IVF Specialists in their clinics across India offering best solutions for fertility problems faced by men and women. The firm is dedicated to providing care of the highest quality, delivered with integrity, kindness and respect. The chain is committed to serve the patient with the best of the technology and has the advantage of having medical experts who are the best in the industry, says Mr.Malhotra.

Medicover fertility clinics are among the top fertility clinics in Europe, offering some of the highest success rates in the region. As a matter of fact, every three hours a Medicover baby is born worldwide. The skills and expertise of Medicover Fertility clinical and scientific teams coupled with the latest technology the chain has achieved tremendous success in the domain they offer their services.

With over 23 years of clinical experience, Medicover is amongst the best fertility clinic across the globe. Medicover was established in response to the growing demand for high-quality healthcare services in Poland, Medicover subsequently expanded to other countries fulfilling similar needs. In India, Medicover Fertility was established in January 2016, and currently runs 15 centers in India.

About Medicover Fertility

Medicover is a leading international Healthcare and Diagnostic Services company founded in 1995. Medicover operates a large number of ambulatory clinics, hospitals, specialty-care facilities and laboratories, and its largest markets are Poland and Germany. Currently, Medicover has 15,900 employees and revenue around EUR 580 million.

For more information, visit www.medicover.com