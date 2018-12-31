Agro Malaysia
Agro Malaysia urges Malaysian private label manufacturers to leverage on the growth of private labels and store brands in India by exporting to the country that has a population of 1.2 billion people, also known as the world’s second largest population. With growth of between 5% and 8% in the private label industry, the demand for international private labels, especially for fast-moving consumer goods, is booming in India.
Malaysia and India enjoy close relations through cultural and historical linkages as well as in various key areas, particularly infrastructure development, education, tourism and defense.
India is Malaysia's largest trading partner in South Asia, with total trade amounting to RM61.43bil in 2017. The economic relations between Malaysia and India has surpassed the traditional stage following efforts by both countries to raise it to the strategic level.
Prominent Malaysian politician Dato Sri G Gnanaraja who won the presidency uncontested and came into power as the new President of Agro Malaysia said, with India’s economy setting for a higher growth trajectory following economic reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country offered a vast economic potential and great economic space that Malaysian investors could capitalise on.
Dato Sri G Gnanaraja said that among the factors that contribute to the increasing demand for private labels in India include the improved quality of private label products in the market, resulted in more affluent consumers in India. According to Agro Malaysia’s market report, India is one of the fastest growing consumer markets in the world and its retail system is becoming ever more organized, indicating a good prospect in strengthening Malaysian manufacturers footprint there.
|Image Caption : Dato Sri G Gnanaraja, President of Agro Malaysia
