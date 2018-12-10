Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) and International Skills Development Corporation (ISDC, UK) and University of the West of Scotland have signed a Memorandum of Understanding at MAHE here on Wednesday to set up a state-of-the-art graduate training center in Manipal. It is a unique training center that the Manipal College of Nursing has ventured for the first time in India.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Poornima Baliga, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Health Sciences, MAHE, Dr. Anice George, Dean MCON, Dr. Elsa Sanatombi Devi, professor & Head, Medical-Surgical Nursing department. Dr. Claire Chalmers, Assistant Dean, School of Health and Life Sciences, University of the West of Scotland and Mr. Joel Cutinho, Head Project, ISDC were present. This MoU will enable Indian nursing graduates to be better equipped to clear certifying exams for UK and Scotland and can be globally employed. It is a unique training center that the Manipal College of Nursing has ventured for the first time in India.