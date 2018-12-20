L&T Technology Services Limited
L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, has been recognized among the top services providers in capability and innovation for IoT Technology & Services in Zinnov Zones 2018. Zinnov has also positioned LTTS as ‘Leader’ across 12 unique expertise areas as compared to 7 in 2017.
This acknowledgment has come at a time when global demand for IoT applications are on an upswing and enterprises are rapidly deploying them for various purposes such as automation of infrastructure, remote management and monitoring, predictive insights and enabling new revenue streams. According to Research and Markets, the combined global IoT technology market will reach $869.9 billion USD by 2023.
L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 13,500 employees spread across 16 global design centers, 27 global sales offices and 45 innovation labs as of September 30, 2018.
About Zinnov
Zinnov was founded in 2002, with presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. With a strong foundation in Research and Strategy Consulting they enable their clients to accelerate growth and create efficiencies through innovation, productivity, technology, networked economies and cost savings. They work with clients in the Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Financial Services & Retail, Semiconductor verticals in US, Europe, Japan & India.
|Image Caption : LTTS positioned in the leadership zone for IoT Technology & Services across 12 unique expertise areas by Zinnov
