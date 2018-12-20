L&T Technology Services (NSE: LTTS), a leading global pure-play engineering services company, has been recognized among the top services providers in capability and innovation for IoT Technology & Services in Zinnov Zones 2018. Zinnov has also positioned LTTS as ‘Leader’ across 12 unique expertise areas as compared to 7 in 2017.



The 12 expertise areas include Strategy, Consulting, System Integration and Deployment for IoT Engineering, Sensors and Devices, Connected Vehicles, Predictive Maintenance, Communication, Public Infrastructure, Supply Chain Intelligence, Customer 360, Platform and Application, Big Data Management and Analytics.

This acknowledgment has come at a time when global demand for IoT applications are on an upswing and enterprises are rapidly deploying them for various purposes such as automation of infrastructure, remote management and monitoring, predictive insights and enabling new revenue streams. According to Research and Markets, the combined global IoT technology market will reach $869.9 billion USD by 2023.



"LTTS’ recognition as a Leader in Zinnov Zones for IoT Technology Services 2018 highlights the company’s expertise and proactive investments in cutting-edge technologies to deliver optimum business value. While we have consolidated our leadership across 7 expertise areas for the second year in a row, we have also expanded our competencies across 5 new IoT domains," said Samir Bagga, Chief Marketing Officer, L&T Technology Services. "As a result, our global customers are realizing significant business benefits across multiple domains like Autonomous Cars, Smart City, IT-OT convergence and Asset and Performance Management, by leveraging our best-in-class end-to-end product lifecycle solutions such as Integrated MCare for Condition Based Maintenance and nBon – a Narrow Band IoT protocol stack."



"LTTS has well-rounded competencies across services and IP-led solutions to enable IoT for the enterprise community. This is for the third year in a row that the firm has expanded into new unique expertise areas which is a testament to its high scalability potential," said Sidhant Rastogi, Partner & Practice Head, Zinnov. "Leveraging a strong partner ecosystem and robust solutions portfolio including AiKno™, Integrated MCare and WAGES among others in emerging technology areas, LTTS has established and enhanced its leadership positioning amongst IoT Technology Services providers."



Zinnov Zones for IoT Technology & Services is an annual rating for Global Technology Service Providers to assess their IoT capabilities. Since 2009, Zinnov Zones has become one of the most trusted reports globally, for both enterprises and service providers to better understand the vendor eco-system in multiple domains. For the 2018 edition, Zinnov analyzed close to 30 Service Providers for this rating. The participants were evaluated across multiple performance parameters such as Scale, Service Diversity, Vertical Diversity and Customer Satisfaction.

About L&T Technology Services Ltd

L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited focused on Engineering and R&D (ER&D) services. We offer consultancy, design, development and testing services across the product and process development life cycle. Our customer base includes 52 Fortune 500 companies and 51 of the world’s top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom & hi-tech, and the process industries. Headquartered in India, we have over 13,500 employees spread across 16 global design centers, 27 global sales offices and 45 innovation labs as of September 30, 2018.

For additional information about L&T Technology Services log on to www.LntTechservices.com

About Zinnov

Zinnov was founded in 2002, with presence in Bangalore, Gurgaon, Silicon Valley, and Houston. Since its inception, Zinnov has built in-depth expertise in Product Engineering and Digital Transformation. With a strong foundation in Research and Strategy Consulting they enable their clients to accelerate growth and create efficiencies through innovation, productivity, technology, networked economies and cost savings. They work with clients in the Software, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Consumer Electronics, Storage, Healthcare, Financial Services & Retail, Semiconductor verticals in US, Europe, Japan & India.