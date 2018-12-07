BI WORLDWIDE, a global leader in loyalty and engagement solutions, continues its winning spree at the coveted HR Vendors of the Year Awards. At the 2018 gala awards event held in Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel Singapore recently, BI WORLDWIDE was honored with a Bronze in the Best Employee Engagement Consultancy category.



The HR Vendors of the year Awards is widely recognised as a benchmark for quality in service to businesses and people excellence, organised in Malaysia, Hong Kong and Singapore. HR VOTY Awards in its 4th annual edition, continues to recognise the most trusted HR solution providers across the APAC region. It is branded as one of Asia’s most sought-after awards and this edition has introduced new and exciting categories.

The 2018 edition of the Awards was conferred to BI WORLDWIDE in recognition of their impeccable work in employee engagement solutions, through its proprietary approach to building effective solutions – Design Code. BI WORLDWIDE co-creates engagement programs that are relevant to its client’s requirements. Powered by their illustrious expertise in the domain, they have carved an emphatic niche for themselves in the space of providing innovative employee engagement solutions.



Speaking on winning the award, Mr. Siddharth Reddy, MD & CEO BI WORLDWIDE India said, “We are grateful to the jury members for recognising the value in our consulting services and would like to thank our clientele who have shown their earnest faith in our execution capabilities. As a leader in providing effective employee engagement solutions, we are constantly investing in research and receiving industry recognition like HR VOTY Award motivates us further to keep transforming and bringing future-ready solutions powered by user-research, applied behavioural science and technology.”



Previously, BI WORLDWIDE had won Gold in the ‘Best Employee Engagement Solutions Provider’ category at the HR Vendors of the Year Awards 2017. This is the 3rd consecutive win for us at HR VOTY Awards as BI WORLDWIDE has now firmly cemented its position as the leading innovator and specialist in conceptualizing and implementing loyalty and engagement programs.

