Infor, a global leader in business cloud software for Enterprise and SMB companies, today announced that the company was recognized as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software for Infor EAM.1 Per Gartner, key characteristics of Leaders include reasonably broad and deep EAM offerings, proven success in moderate- to high-complexity environments, participation in a high percentage of new deals, strong and consistent track record, consistent performance and vigorous client growth and retention, enduring visibility in the marketplace from both sales and marketing perspectives, proven ecosystem of partners, and a global scale.2

The report also notes that, “Leaders combine the characteristics of vision and thought leadership with a strong ability to execute. Leaders in the EAM market are present in a high percentage of EAM evaluations, and they win a significant number of them. They have robust core functionality and offer reasonable – although not necessarily leading-edge — capabilities in extended EAM areas. To be a Leader, a vendor doesn’t necessarily need to have the absolute broadest or deepest EAM application. Its offerings must meet most mainstream maintenance requirements in complex industries without significant modifications, and references must be available to validate this. Leaders must anticipate where customer demands, markets and technology are moving, and must have strategies to support these emerging requirements ahead of actual customer demand. Leading vendors should have coherent strategies to support IoT and OT integration and APM, and must invest in, and have processes to exploit, innovation. Leaders also have market momentum and strong client satisfaction – both in the vendor’s local markets, as well as internationally. Because Leaders are often well-established in leading-edge and complex user environments, they benefit from a user community that helps them remain in the forefront of emerging needs.”3

Infor EAM is robust asset management software that can help leading organizations digitize and optimize maintenance operations to reach new levels of efficiency. This 21st-century solution is built in industry-specific editions, such as Facilities Management or Retail, to help address unique, industry-specific challenges. Infor EAM is a purpose-built asset management software that's ready to scale and transform with an organization.

“Infor is again positioned in the ‘Leaders’ quadrant of this year’s report. Infor looks to continue this leadership with Infor EAM for years to come,” said Kevin Price, Infor EAM Technical Product Evangelist. “We believe this Leader positioning for Infor EAM further proves that the company is a market leader with a strong vision for its solution and the benefits it can bring to customers.”

