With an aim to recognise developers and other service providers in the real estate/property sector across India, the second edition of International Brand Equity Real Estate Awards 2018 was held recently in Goa, India.

A group of expert’s speakers had a conversation on varied topics like opportunities and projections; projects in pipeline and market opportunities; recent developments and key risk in real estate sector demand outlook for real estate sector and so on.

The International Brand Equity the Best Real Estate Brands Awards India focuses on India development and aims to recognize developers and other service providers in the real estate/property sector across India, Asia, and Middle East.

The process of choosing winners begins with inviting entries. Builders, developers, property advisors, IPCS/brokers/realtors, and so on, send in their entries for the awards.

Gaurav Singh, Head of Events, International Brand Equity said that the nomination process attracted a lot of interest from developers and real estate consultants. The forum is designed and tailored for visionary senior executives at CEO, CMD, CSO, and CFO level, who are empowered with innovation and growth objectives to lead their organisation.

List of Winners 2018 –