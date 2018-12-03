International Brand Equity Monday, December 3, 2018 1:00PM IST (7:30AM GMT)   India’s 2nd International Real Estate Awards Hit Goa   Goa, India With an aim to recognise developers and other service providers in the real estate/property sector across India, the second edition of International Brand Equity Real Estate Awards 2018 was held recently in Goa, India.  

A group of expert’s speakers had a conversation on varied topics like opportunities and projections; projects in pipeline and market opportunities; recent developments and key risk in real estate sector demand outlook for real estate sector and so on.

The International Brand Equity the Best Real Estate Brands Awards India focuses on India development and aims to recognize developers and other service providers in the real estate/property sector across India, Asia, and Middle East.

The process of choosing winners begins with inviting entries. Builders, developers, property advisors, IPCS/brokers/realtors, and so on, send in their entries for the awards.

Gaurav Singh, Head of Events, International Brand Equity said that the nomination process attracted a lot of interest from developers and real estate consultants. The forum is designed and tailored for visionary senior executives at CEO, CMD, CSO, and CFO level, who are empowered with innovation and growth objectives to lead their organisation.

List of Winners 2018 – 

Best Residential Project for Gopalan Olympia Gopalan Enterprises
Best Premium Apartment Project for Raga Kolte Patil Developers Ltd.
Best Luxury Apartment Project for Urbana Bengal NRI Complex Limited
Best Mixed Used development Project for Embassy Springs Embassy Group
Best Luxury Villas Project for Kasu Vana Kasu Assets Development Pvt. Ltd.
Best Residential High-rise Project for iTowers Exente Kolte Patil Developers Ltd.
Best Super Luxury Apartment Project for Ten BKC Radius Developers
Most Environment-Friendly Project for Vibez ILA Vibez Club
Best Innovative Smart Homes for Embassy Edge Embassy Group
Best Luxury Apartment Project for Ekta Tripolis Ekta World
Best Township project for JP North JP Infra
Best Luxury Residential Property Developer Central Park
Best Developer JP Infra
Best Luxury Residential Property Developer The Wadhwa Group
Best National Consultant SMC Real Estate Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
Real Estate Leader Amit B. Wadhwani
Thought Leader in Real Estate Shubham Jain

