Hyatt announced the launch of an all-new annual subscription lifestyle rewards program for India, Hyatt Dining Club. Recognising the importance of India as a travel destination and the needs of the discerning consumer in India, Hyatt Dining Club provides customised experiences across the country. The program is built on the foundation of extensive research conducted in association with Kantar IMRB and Coral Research Services. Based on the understanding that guests value holistic experiences, Hyatt Dining Club aims to move beyond standard dining rewards programs, with incentives not just limited to restaurants but also in-hotel elements such as spa treatments and social events and more through exclusive deals with third parties like Xoxoday and PVR Cinemas.



Providing exciting deals and handpicked experiences inside and outside the Hyatt ecosystem, Hyatt Dining Club is an annual subscription-based lifestyle rewards program that offers unique experiences to members with customized program options, third-party deals and easy online enrolments. Paytm, India’s largest digital payments platform, is the exclusive official payments processor for the program



Research findings show that rewards program subscribers seek benefits that add value to their complete stay or dining experience. By going beyond restaurants and in-hotel elements, Hyatt Dining Club has been created as a customizable program that allows people to pick what they care for. Its simplicity is reflected in its structure – there are no tiers or points.



Seamlessly digital, the program offers online enrollments and rewards – with every membership linked to a unique mobile number. Along with a 30% eligible food and beverage purchases at participating hotels, the program offers a variety of benefits such as suite upgrades, exclusive offers on meeting and event spaces, added personal perks at the spa or on special occasions. Keeping in mind that guests look forward to experiential benefits, Hyatt Dining Club allows members to pick one of the five unique packages focusing on stays (Suite Life), spa (Pamper Me), food (Food Fanatic), meetings (Down To Business) and social events (Life Of The Party).



Beyond the numerous restaurants and in-hotel rewards, Hyatt Dining Club offers benefits of curated lifestyle experiences to members through exclusive deals with third parties like PVR Cinemas and Xoxoday. Valid across all Hyatt properties in India, the program treats its members to other perks such preferred member seating and invitations to special events.



Sunjae Sharma, Vice President, Operations, Hyatt India remarked, “Devised after careful research, Hyatt Dining Club is an easy-to-use program, especially crafted for Hyatt guests in India. We understand that guests value benefits that go beyond in-hotel experiences and dining, and as a result Hyatt Dining Club seamlessly weaves restaurants offerings at Hyatt hotels with exclusive lifestyle experiences, through in-hotel services and third-party deals. We are extremely grateful to PVR Cinemas, Xoxoday and Paytm for collaborating with us.”



The research (both qualitative & quantitative) conducted by Coral Research Services and Kantar IMRB indicate that consistency across outlets is an important factor for guests. The survey conducted by Hyatt and Kantar IMRB involved 60+ focus groups and depth interviews across key cities in India and quantitative research with 700+ customers. The research surveyed working men and women aged 26-55, belonging to SECC A1 & A, who are members of airline and hotel programs, and dine out at least twice a month.



The research highlighted that members seek benefits which add value to their complete stay or dining experience, by going beyond restaurant and in-hotel elements. It also found that guests possess a desire for customization, building a relationship and a preference for rewards over discounts. Taking into account these insights, Hyatt Dining Club is crafted to address guest preferences to meet each person’s individual needs.



With an annual fee, members of Hyatt Dining Club can avail various benefits and discounts at all Hyatt hotels across India. The program also provides a free trial that allows members to experience select dining benefits.



For more information and full program terms, kindly visit https://www.hyattdiningclub.com



