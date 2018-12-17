AglaSem EduTech Pvt Ltd is recruiting candidates for various positions, including Content Writer, Youtube Specialists, Software Engineers, Research Analysts. The company is hiring for its newly inaugurated Gurgaon office.

Like a typical startup, AglaSem EduTech Pvt Ltd had a humble beginning. From a small rented room occupied by 4 people, today the company is a creative ground for 80 young people who are full of ideas and passionate about what they do. The company has opened its doors wide to hire 200 Graduate Freshers in various teams.

The new office of aglasem.com is in Gurgaon Sector 30, on NH 8. “We were operating in Delhi for some years, when on the suggestion of a close friend, we decided to open a corporate office in Gurgaon. It was one of our best decisions!”, AglaSem co-founder Anand says. He adds, “The corporate culture in this place is very conducive to building a team, which we are focused on right now. Metro connectivity, safety for employees, were our top priorities when we zeroed in on this location last year when we started operations in Gurgaon.”

Today the company works primarily from Gurgaon and it recently moved to a larger office to accommodate the growing team and make room for more team members which the HR department is aggressively trying to bring on board.

As soon as one steps into the office, the energy in the air is noticeable. Most of the team members are quite young. However, senior members and leaders are spread across and can be seen mentoring one on one. While there is a palpable buzz of activities at the workstations, meeting rooms, conference, some members can be seen chilling in the cafeteria or sparring over ideas in the brainstorming room. The Youtube room also has an ongoing shooting.

Expanding team in ongoing projects, and to launch new projects they have in the pipeline, AglaSem is hiring 200 Graduate Freshers for aglasem.com. The teams in which candidates are invited to apply are Content Writing (English), Content Writing (Hindi), Youtube Specialists, Software Engineers. The company encourages such candidates to apply who enjoy working in the respective fields. Candidates can send either apply through Naukri.com under AglaSem Recruitment or send their CVs with a short email to [email protected] .

“We are looking for passionate youngsters who wish to learn and grow in their career. They should be actually interested in that work. For example, a content writer should enjoy writing and a software engineer should enjoy coding.”, says Shivani Dagar who is handling Talent Acquisition at AglaSem. Candidates with graduation from any stream are welcome. She adds, “All degrees (streams) are treated equally. However, internships do play an important role.” A quick peek at her day planner shows that there are more than a dozen interviews scheduled that day.



The selection process consists of three rounds. First is a written test which depends on the position applied for. Then is the HR round which is a PI. Third is a final personal interview. All the rounds help the company understand the candidate better and vice versa. Arunima who leads the content team at AglaSem throws some light on what she looks for in her team members. “I always ask them these questions; Do you write for yourself? Do you read? Why do you want to be a writer in the education sector? It is very important that the person has a flair for writing.”

While the company has long been content focused, with ‘Updated, Authentic, Free’ being its motto, they have recently created a tech team. Led by Nikhil who has an industry experience of 7 years, the team aims to give users a better experience and provide useful tools, apps, models for them. Within a month of inception, the team has launched an AglaSem Mock Test platform which already has 50000 registered users. Enthusiastic developers are welcome in their team.

The management is focused upon team building and they understand it is a slow-and-steady task. Learning is an ongoing process for team members at all levels. The immediate goals of this process are to ensure that all team members have good learning opportunities, room for growth within the company, security and stability, and challenges at regular intervals for steady growth at all levels.

While many job seekers who come for interview research about the company, one of the most frequently asked questions is about what does AglaSem do. To answer it, here is a brief overview.

There are two aspects of education and career covered by the company; information and resources. There are over 1000 exams in India, including those taken by school students, entrance exams, government job exams. Say there is a student of class 10th who is about to appear for his board exams. He needs to know exam dates, when and how will he get hall ticket, and when are results. Also, he would like to appear in scholarship exams like NTSE. So the information pertaining to these, all exams that are relevant to that student, is provided on time and accurately at AglaSem. Now the other aspect involves resources related these exams which comprise of study material, preparation tips, what books to read, and so on. Similarly, information and resources are provided to all students of class 6 to 12, students who seek admission in colleges, students who are wishing to pursue post-graduation, and candidates who are preparing for government job exams. All information and resources are provided free of cost. The motto of AglaSem is ‘Updated, Authentic, Free.’

About Aglasem Edutech Pvt. Ltd

An education technology platform, aglasem.com aims to stand true to its motto of making education and career resources, news, and data freely accessible to everyone. More than 2 million users visit aglasem.com every day to get important information related to school studies, UG entrance exams, PG entrance exams, government jobs. The community directly participates in the exchange of information at all levels, bearing a mixture of students, teachers, job seekers. The company has also recently launched a video series for JEE and NEET aspirants on AglaSem’s YouTube channel.

Website: www.aglasem.com