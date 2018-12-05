Curating fine-dine experiences has been the highlight of Gourmet Passport since its inception in 2015, and Gourmetlicious 2018 takes this concept of fine-dining to the next level. Exclusively available for booking on the Dineout app, this 9-day (Dec 8th – Dec 16th) affair showcases an array of specially crafted menus by some of the most celebrated chefs and restaurants in the country. An experience you cannot afford to miss, dining at these top-notch restaurants has been made more accessible with Gourmetlicious offering of “A multi-course menu for 2 at the price of 1.”

The event looks to promote 9 days of unrivalled dining experience that will celebrate the taste of goodness crafted by these culinary artists and the Guru of Gourmet – Rocky Mohan. The event has niche restaurants across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru participating, providing gourmet lovers the opportunity to indulge themselves in an unyielding appetite for incredible culinary delights.



Speaking on the launch, Mr. Rocky Mohan Founder, Gourmet Passport said “I am truly delighted to be a part of this journey of creating the unique concept for my fellow connoisseurs. It gives me immense joy to bring before our palate table the exquisite menus specially crafted by the most celebrated restaurants and their chefs. This successful collaboration will not only bring to you great taste but also an experience to delicacies that one has never tasted before. I look forward to celebrating this concept of GOURMETLICOUS to be outstanding for our diners.”

Speaking on this unique concept Mr. Ankit Mehrotra, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dineout said “We are extremely obliged to have GOURMETLICOUS 2018 available exclusively on our app. This concept will give our diners a widespread of specially curated menu by the guru of gourmet Rocky Mohan and specialty chefs of these restaurants. It is not only about the offering but our immense love for our customers and their choices of restaurants. We hope to be able to showcase the best in lot to our diners out there and treat their taste buds with the specialty of each property.”

The Gourmet Passport by Dineout is a premium membership program which offers unbeatable value with Buy 1 Get 1 on food & drinks at top restaurants across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad. Headquartered in NCR, Dineout is a product of Times Internet Limited.

For all the food lovers, book your Gourmetlicious deal in advance on the Dineout App or visit www.dineout.co.in/gourmetlicious



Properties –

Delhi: Zanotta – The Leela Ambience | Amaranta – The Oberoi Gurgaon | Tian – ITC Maurya | Dum Pukht – ITC Maurya | The Spicy Duck – The Taj Palace | Orient Express – The Taj Palace | Varq – The Taj Mansingh | Le Cirque – The Leela Palace | Megu – The Leela Palace | Indian Accent – The Lodhi

Mumbai: Masque- Four Seasons | San-Qi – Four Seasons | Papaya | House Of Mandarin | Masala Library |Romano’s – JW Marriott | Keiba | Toast & Tonic | Hemant Oberoi | Jamavar – The Leela

Bangalore: Alba – JW Marriott | Blue Ginger – Taj West End | Karavalli – The Gateway Hotel | Zen – The Leela Palace | The Smoke Co. | Ssaffron – Shangri-La | Caprese – Shangri-La | Mikusu – Conrad | Indian Durbar – Conrad