The biggest cultural extravaganza in the history of the sacred city of Gorakhpur, Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2019 and the city’s No.1 Web & Digital Marketing Solutions company, www.GorakhpurOnline.in, have announced a tie-up for the 2nd consecutive year with an aim to brand Gorakhpur as the hub of Global Business, Tourism and Entertainment.

Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2019 is scheduled to be held from January 11-13, 2019 at the DDU Gorakhpur University Grounds and will have www.GorakhpurOnline.in as its Official Digital Media Partner. The Mahotsav is being organized in collaboration with the Department of Tourism (UP), Department of Culture (UP) & District Administration of Gorakhpur.

The main agenda of the event is to promote various social and cultural activities taking place in Uttar Pradesh. The Mahotsav is the brain-child of Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath. The event will see participation from reputed Bollywood Singers like Sukhwinder Singh & Mohit Chauhan, Shardha Sinha (of Bhojpuri fame) etc.

www.GorakhpurOnline.in will work towards promoting the Mahotsav Digitally through channels like Social Media platforms, Live Streaming of the Mahotsav through its platforms and creating a channel through which people from across the country can get minute-to-minute updates of the grand event. The company shall also be organising a Selfie Competition for the Mahotsav Visitors.

Glimpses of Gorakhpur Mahotsav 2018-19 can be seen at:

– https://www.youtube.com/c/indiaonlinenetwork

– https://www.facebook.com/gorakhpuronline.in

– https://www.facebook.com/gorakhpurmahotsav2019

CEO & MD of www.GorakhpurOnline.in & IndiaOnline.in Network, Mr. Raj Kumar Jalan, adds, “We are really happy that our promotional activities done previous year paved the way for our participation this year as well. Using our Digital Marketing expertise, we are committed to promote each & every city of the country. We are proud to be associated with the Gorakhpur Mahotsav in its endeavour to promote Tourism in the state & across the country.”

About GorakhpurOnline.in



www.GorakhpurOnline.in is a part of Pan India Internet Private Limited (PIIPL), one of India's selected IT & Internet Companies which is both NASSCOM & ISO Certified. It owns & operates over 2000+ websites along with a rich experience of serving over 4000+ customers from all over the World.



More details about the company can be seen at its official website: www.panindia.in