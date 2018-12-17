To protect consumers and help ensure public trust in gems and jewellery, GIA India organised more than 30 education seminars for various associations during October and November across India.



More than 2,000 members of the gem and jewellery trade gained important information through educational seminars in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Maharashtra. The seminars covered topics including natural diamonds, lab-grown diamonds, diamond treatments, coloured gemstones and pearls.



Ms. Nirupa Bhatt, Managing Director of GIA India and Middle East, said, “As a public-benefit institute, GIA works to create awareness and educate the trade through our education seminars. Working closely with regional associations, GIA India has been able to reach out to trade members in Tier-II and Tier-III locations such as Buchireddypalem (Andhra Pradesh), Kannanalloor (Kerala), Panipat (Haryana), Karnal (Uttar Pradesh), Morbi (Gujarat) and many more.”



GIA India conducts trade seminars and workshops on a variety of current topics including diamond and gemstone basics, lab-grown diamonds, simulants and treatments. GIA also offers courses on diamonds, coloured stones, pearls, merchandising, jewellery design and more. For more details about GIA India, visit GIAindia.in, email [email protected] or call 8005899350.

About GIA

GIA India and GIA India Laboratory Pvt. Ltd. (‘GIA India’) are independent subsidiaries of the Gemological Institute of America, Inc. (‘GIA’). Established in 1931, GIA is recognised as the world’s foremost authority in gemmology. GIA invented the famous 4Cs of Color, Clarity, Cut and Carat Weight and, in 1953, created the International Diamond Grading System™ which is recognised around the world as the standard for diamond quality.



Through research, education, gemmological laboratory services and instrument development, the Institute is dedicated to ensuring the public trust in gems and jewellery by upholding the highest standards of integrity, academics, science and professionalism. All of GIA’s activities are governed by its mission to serve the public. Visit GIA.edu or GIAindia.in.