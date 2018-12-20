Vivo India
Vivo India, today announced an exclusive offline offer ‘New Phone, New You’ to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities. The 41 days offer period starts from December 20th 2018 – January 31st 2019 across all partner outlets pan India. With this offer**, customers can buy any Vivo smartphone above the value of INR 10,000* by making an immediate payment of INR 101 and paying the total amount in 6 equal EMIs.
Besides the above-mentioned offer, Vivo is also providing:
Commenting on the launch, Jerome Chen, Senior Vice President, Vivo India said, “We are excited to bring attractive offers for consumers across India, as we get ready for Christmas and 2019. The ‘New Phone, New You’ offer has been specially curated to provide exciting propositions to our consumers that want to enter the New Year with a new Vivo device. With the New Year round the corner, we at Vivo wish to bring happiness to our customers and make Vivo buying experience a delight.”
Vivo, a premium global smartphone brand, entered India in late 2014. With a strong focus on "Camera and Music", Vivo has established itself as one of the top smartphone brands in India. Manufacturing in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline, catering the best in class quality services to over 539 cities, in 27 states and 5 union territories backed by more than 550 service centres in India. The organization is dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and is continuously creating surprises for users through constant innovation. Through smartphones, Vivo offers users a professional-grade photography solution, taking mobile photography to the level of an art form, witnessing and recording all of life’s beautiful moments.
