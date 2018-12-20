Vivo India

Vivo India, today announced an exclusive offline offer ‘New Phone, New You’ to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities. The 41 days offer period starts from December 20th 2018 – January 31st 2019 across all partner outlets pan India. With this offer**, customers can buy any Vivo smartphone above the value of INR 10,000* by making an immediate payment of INR 101 and paying the total amount in 6 equal EMIs.



Steps to avail this offer: Visit any of the 45,000+ Vivo-BFL mapped partner stores Carry your basic KYC document (PAN Card, Voter ID card, Aadhar Card etc.) Select your favourite Vivo device (*NEX, V11, V11 Pro, Y95, Y83 Pro, Y81-4G) Pay an upfront fee of INR 101 and submit your KYC documents to the retailer The device MOP will be divided into 6 equal EMI’s as per the scheme construct Go home and enjoy your new Vivo device Besides the above-mentioned offer, Vivo is also providing: HDFC ZERO Down Payment offer with additional 5% Cashback on Credit/Debit cards EMI transactions, Credit card regular transactions and with HDFC CD paper finance

HDB ZERO Down Payment offer for 6 month EMI** Commenting on the launch, Jerome Chen, Senior Vice President, Vivo India said, “We are excited to bring attractive offers for consumers across India, as we get ready for Christmas and 2019. The ‘New Phone, New You’ offer has been specially curated to provide exciting propositions to our consumers that want to enter the New Year with a new Vivo device. With the New Year round the corner, we at Vivo wish to bring happiness to our customers and make Vivo buying experience a delight.”



Vivo has introduced a simple yet innovative financing option in partnership with Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HDB and Capital First to ensure availability of Vivo smartphones for everyone.

**Terms and Conditions Campaign period to be from 20th Dec 2018 to 31st Jan 2019

Offer available across India on Vivo approved BFL mapped stores only

Customer can purchase any Vivo device (with MOP above 10k) by paying an upfront fee of INR 101

The device MOP will be divided into 6 EMI’s as per the scheme construct

This offer is available only on purchases made through Bajaj Finance Ltd.

The upfront charge of INR 101 will be over and above the MOP

Offer cannot be availed with normal EMI offers

Vivo smartphones are available with other EMI options also

HDFC cashback will be posted after 90 days of successful 3 EMI payment

Processing fees of INR 399 would be charged with HDB and HDFC paper finance

BFL and Vivo reserves the right to withdraw/ modify this campaign as per the company requirements

About Vivo India Vivo, a premium global smartphone brand, entered India in late 2014. With a strong focus on "Camera and Music", Vivo has established itself as one of the top smartphone brands in India. Manufacturing in Greater Noida, the company has a robust distribution network across the country both online and offline, catering the best in class quality services to over 539 cities, in 27 states and 5 union territories backed by more than 550 service centres in India. The organization is dedicated to the pursuit of perfection and is continuously creating surprises for users through constant innovation. Through smartphones, Vivo offers users a professional-grade photography solution, taking mobile photography to the level of an art form, witnessing and recording all of life’s beautiful moments.