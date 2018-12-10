Frost & Sullivan concluded the 15th edition of its 'India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) 2018’ on 6th December in Mumbai. The gala evening commemorated years of best in class innovation, success stories and stellar performances exhibited in the manufacturing industry. Bringing in a global framework of mapping excellence, the awards banquet has been foremost in identifying Future Ready Factories in the country.



This year’s Manufacturing Excellence awards were presented to 28 companies across 4 major categories: ‘Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award’, ‘Future Ready Factory of the Year Award’, ‘Gold Award’, and a new, fourth category – ‘Smart Factory Award’. The scores of IIoT Readiness assessment and IMEA assessment were collated to finalize the winners of the ‘Smart Factory Award’ category.



Being an integral part of the IMEA journey all these years, Nitin Kalothia, Director, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “Adoption of Industry 4.0 principles will be critical for the competitiveness of Indian industries in future. A few of the futuristic Indian companies are already reaping the benefits of IIOT adoption. With advances in technology, need for advanced manufacturing practices in the country, and their improved affordability, IIOT will be the next driver of manufacturing competitiveness.”



During the awards banquet, Frost & Sullivan’s GIL Index for Manufacturing Competitiveness in India ranked Maharashtra as the number one State demonstrating highest potential for manufacturing investment. Hon. Shri Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining, Government of Maharashtra graced the occasion and accepted the award.



This research-based index evaluated each of India’s 29 states across 30 indicators and facilitated state-wise comparisons. It followed a robust, data driven indexing methodology that weighed the indicators of each state over 3 pillars, which are:

Growth

Innovation

Leadership



This year, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited was recognized with the “Indian Manufacturer of the Year” Award, along with the Smart Factory Award.



Frost & Sullivan also celebrated the contribution of leaders who have made an impact by their contribution to the manufacturing sector. Mr. Pradeep Banerjee, Executive Director – Supply Chain, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Mr. K R Srivasatava – Chief Executive Officer, UPL Limited, and Mr. P Kaniappan – Managing Director, Wabco India Limited were conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award.



The awards banquet celebrated 15 glorious years of IMEA’s exciting journey with over 850 manufacturing units being assessed over this period. This year was even more exciting since the ever evolving assessment model had Smart Manufacturing elements incorporated into the assessment process in an endeavor to share meaningful insights with factories on their journey to Industry 4.0. To know more about IMEA and its methodology, please log on to: www.frost.com/imea



Recipients of India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2018:



S. No. Award Recipient Location Award Title 1 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Igatpuri Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award 2 ITC Limited Saharanpur Future Ready Factory Award |FMCG Sector, Mega Large Business 3 Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturer Limited – Automotive Division Chakan Future Ready Factory Award |Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business 4 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited – Automotive Division Zaheerabad Future Ready Factory Award |Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business 5 Schneider Electric India Private Limited Hyderabad Future Ready Factory Award |Engineering Sector, Large Business 6 SKF India Limited Pune Future Ready Factory Award |Engineering Sector, Large Business 7 Abbott Healthcare Private Limited Jhagadia Future Ready Factory Award |Pharma Sector, Large Business 8 Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited Bengaluru Future Ready Factory Award |Auto Ancillary Sector, Large Business 9 Philips Lighting India Limited Vadodara Future Ready Factory Award |Engineering Sector, Medium Business 10 Schneider Electric IT Business India Private Limited Jigani Future Ready Factory Award |Engineering Sector, Medium Business 11 ITC Limited – Food Division Haridwar Future Ready Factory Award |FMCG Sector, Medium Business 12 Mahindra & Mahindra Limited Igatpuri Smart Factory Award 13 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited – Mumbai Refinery Mumbai Smart Factory Award – 1st Runner Up 14 Schneider Electric IT Business India Private Limited Jigani Smart Factory Award – 2nd Runner Up 15 Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited – Mumbai Refinery Mumbai Gold Award |Process Sector, Mega Large Business 16 Hindalco Industries Limited – Mahan Aluminium Mahan Gold Award |Metals Sector, Mega Large Business 17 Aditya Aluminium – A Unit of Hindalco Industries Limited Sambalpur Gold Award |Metals Sector, Mega Large Business 18 3M India Limited Ranjangaon Gold Award | Large Business 19 Hindustan Unilever Limited Sumerpur Gold Award |FMCG Sector, Large Business 20 Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited Bidadi Gold Award – 1st Runner up| FMCG Sector, Large Business 21 Subros Limited Noida Gold Award |Auto Ancillary Sector, Large Business 22 Cadila Healthcare Limited Ahmedabad Gold Award |Pharma Sector, Large Business 23 Microlabs Limited Sikkim Gold Award |Pharma Sector, Large Business 24 Bosch Limited Gangaikondan Gold Award |Auto Ancillary Sector, Medium Business 25 Honeywell Security & Fire Gurgaon Gold Award |Engineering Sector, Medium Business 26 Mondelez India Foods Private Limited Chittoor Gold Award |FMCG Sector, Medium Business 27 Food Creations Private Limited Bengaluru Gold Award |FMCG Sector, Medium Business 28 Raychem RPG Private Limited Vasai Gold Award |Engineering Sector, Emerging Business



