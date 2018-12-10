Frost & Sullivan concluded the 15th edition of its 'India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) 2018’ on 6th December in Mumbai. The gala evening commemorated years of best in class innovation, success stories and stellar performances exhibited in the manufacturing industry. Bringing in a global framework of mapping excellence, the awards banquet has been foremost in identifying Future Ready Factories in the country.
This year’s Manufacturing Excellence awards were presented to 28 companies across 4 major categories: ‘Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award’, ‘Future Ready Factory of the Year Award’, ‘Gold Award’, and a new, fourth category – ‘Smart Factory Award’. The scores of IIoT Readiness assessment and IMEA assessment were collated to finalize the winners of the ‘Smart Factory Award’ category.
Being an integral part of the IMEA journey all these years, Nitin Kalothia, Director, Manufacturing & Process Consulting Practice, Frost & Sullivan said, “Adoption of Industry 4.0 principles will be critical for the competitiveness of Indian industries in future. A few of the futuristic Indian companies are already reaping the benefits of IIOT adoption. With advances in technology, need for advanced manufacturing practices in the country, and their improved affordability, IIOT will be the next driver of manufacturing competitiveness.”
During the awards banquet, Frost & Sullivan’s GIL Index for Manufacturing Competitiveness in India ranked Maharashtra as the number one State demonstrating highest potential for manufacturing investment. Hon. Shri Subhash Desai, Minister for Industries and Mining, Government of Maharashtra graced the occasion and accepted the award.
This research-based index evaluated each of India’s 29 states across 30 indicators and facilitated state-wise comparisons. It followed a robust, data driven indexing methodology that weighed the indicators of each state over 3 pillars, which are:
- Growth
- Innovation
- Leadership
This year, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited was recognized with the “Indian Manufacturer of the Year” Award, along with the Smart Factory Award.
Frost & Sullivan also celebrated the contribution of leaders who have made an impact by their contribution to the manufacturing sector. Mr. Pradeep Banerjee, Executive Director – Supply Chain, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Mr. K R Srivasatava – Chief Executive Officer, UPL Limited, and Mr. P Kaniappan – Managing Director, Wabco India Limited were conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The awards banquet celebrated 15 glorious years of IMEA’s exciting journey with over 850 manufacturing units being assessed over this period. This year was even more exciting since the ever evolving assessment model had Smart Manufacturing elements incorporated into the assessment process in an endeavor to share meaningful insights with factories on their journey to Industry 4.0. To know more about IMEA and its methodology, please log on to: www.frost.com/imea
Media Partners supporting the awards were: Automation Connect, Commercial Vehicle, ECargoLog, Electronics Bazaar, Manufacturing Today, MTLEXS and Sustainability Next.
Recipients of India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2018:
|S. No.
|Award Recipient
|Location
|Award Title
|1
|Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|Igatpuri
|Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award
|2
|ITC Limited
|Saharanpur
|Future Ready Factory Award |FMCG Sector, Mega Large Business
|3
|Mahindra Vehicle Manufacturer Limited – Automotive Division
|Chakan
|Future Ready Factory Award |Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business
|4
|Mahindra & Mahindra Limited – Automotive Division
|Zaheerabad
|Future Ready Factory Award |Automotive Sector, Mega Large Business
|5
|Schneider Electric India Private Limited
|Hyderabad
|Future Ready Factory Award |Engineering Sector, Large Business
|6
|SKF India Limited
|Pune
|Future Ready Factory Award |Engineering Sector, Large Business
|7
|Abbott Healthcare Private Limited
|Jhagadia
|Future Ready Factory Award |Pharma Sector, Large Business
|8
|Bosch Automotive Electronics India Private Limited
|Bengaluru
|Future Ready Factory Award |Auto Ancillary Sector, Large Business
|9
|Philips Lighting India Limited
|Vadodara
|Future Ready Factory Award |Engineering Sector, Medium Business
|10
|Schneider Electric IT Business India Private Limited
|Jigani
|Future Ready Factory Award |Engineering Sector, Medium Business
|11
|ITC Limited – Food Division
|Haridwar
|Future Ready Factory Award |FMCG Sector, Medium Business
|12
|Mahindra & Mahindra Limited
|Igatpuri
|Smart Factory Award
|13
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited – Mumbai Refinery
|Mumbai
|Smart Factory Award – 1st Runner Up
|14
|Schneider Electric IT Business India Private Limited
|Jigani
|Smart Factory Award – 2nd Runner Up
|15
|Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited – Mumbai Refinery
|Mumbai
|Gold Award |Process Sector, Mega Large Business
|16
|Hindalco Industries Limited – Mahan Aluminium
|Mahan
|Gold Award |Metals Sector, Mega Large Business
|17
|Aditya Aluminium – A Unit of Hindalco Industries Limited
|Sambalpur
|Gold Award |Metals Sector, Mega Large Business
|18
|3M India Limited
|Ranjangaon
|Gold Award | Large Business
|19
|Hindustan Unilever Limited
|Sumerpur
|Gold Award |FMCG Sector, Large Business
|20
|Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited
|Bidadi
|Gold Award – 1st Runner up| FMCG Sector, Large Business
|21
|Subros Limited
|Noida
|Gold Award |Auto Ancillary Sector, Large Business
|22
|Cadila Healthcare Limited
|Ahmedabad
|Gold Award |Pharma Sector, Large Business
|23
|Microlabs Limited
|Sikkim
|Gold Award |Pharma Sector, Large Business
|24
|Bosch Limited
|Gangaikondan
|Gold Award |Auto Ancillary Sector, Medium Business
|25
|Honeywell Security & Fire
|Gurgaon
|Gold Award |Engineering Sector, Medium Business
|26
|Mondelez India Foods Private Limited
|Chittoor
|Gold Award |FMCG Sector, Medium Business
|27
|Food Creations Private Limited
|Bengaluru
|Gold Award |FMCG Sector, Medium Business
|28
|Raychem RPG Private Limited
|Vasai
|Gold Award |Engineering Sector, Emerging Business
