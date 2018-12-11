99Games, a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile games, today announced winning “Best Gaming App” award for its latest release Fantastic Chefs, in the Drivers of Digital Awards 2018 held in Mumbai on 6th December 2018.

​

The Drivers of Digital Awards and Summit is the leading program in India that has been designed to identify, acknowledge and reward the enterprises, agencies, and individuals who have significantly transformed the following functions of the industry by leveraging the power of Digital and Automated processes: Online and Mobile applications and services, Digital Marketing, FinTech, MarTech, AdTech, eCommerce, Startup Ecosystem, Content development and publishing, Media Management, etc.



99Games is winning this award for the second consecutive time having won it last year for Sultan: The Game.



Fantastic Chefs, a puzzle cooking game was released worldwide in June this year and has already picked up several accolades including being selected as a Google Play Best of 2018 winner in the Most Innovative Category early last week. The game has generated over 1 million downloads, with a 4.7 Average Store rating and is available on Google Play Store and App Store.



"With Fantastic Chefs, we have continued our tradition of creating award-winning games. This game has won the hearts of players with an average worldwide rating of 4.7 (out of 5) and now the jury is recognizing it too!" said Rohith Bhat, CEO of 99Games. "We will continue our efforts in building commercially successful games with engaging content for our audience," he added.

About Fantastic Chefs



Fantastic Chefs is an all-new puzzle cooking game that blends line-matching fun with yummy puzzles. It’s the journey of celebration of some very quirky, unusual and cute chefs from across the world. The ultimate goal of this motley crew — follow their passion of rustling-up dishes in a jiffy in the ultimate quest of becoming Fantastic Chefs!



Fantastic Chefs is localised in English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Simplified & Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Thai and Turkish.



Fantastic Chefs is available for free on the App Store for iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch at https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fantastic-chefs-match-n-cook/id1153607797?mt=8 and on Google Play Store at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.NNGames.fantasticchefs&hl=en_IN

About 99Games

99Games is India's leading Developer and Publisher of games of international standards for Global & Indian consumers. It takes pride in creating India’s most successfully monetized global game ‘Star Chef’ and one of India’s most downloaded games ‘Dhoom:3 The Game'.

99Games has published over 22 game titles and has clocked in 70+ Million downloads globally till date. It has a unique growth strategy of addressing the Global and Indian market. With a highly experienced & stable management team working collaboratively for over 10 years, 99Games is considered a thought leader in the Indian gaming industry.

99Games has raised multiple rounds of investments from quality Institutional investors – Dream Incubator, Kalaari Capital and Ascent Capital.

More details at http://www.99games.in