EuroKids leading early childhood company has recently ventured into providing DayCare services for kids from 6 months to 6 years. The DayCare initiative will help the corporates to adhere to the new Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017 which increased women’s leave entitlements from 12 to 26 weeks. As per the Act enterprises with 50 or more employees must provide DayCare centres and allow the mothers to make four visits to the centre daily. The implementation of the Act would be the biggest driver for the growth of this business.

EuroKids will have an onsite, a near site and community DayCare centres for the kids of corporate employees. For the onsite DayCare centre model, the company will provide the space for setting up a DayCare centre, whereas, in the near site model, DayCare centres are shared by more than two companies in the vicinity. EuroKids has opened number DayCare centres under these models.

EuroKids has opened two onsite DayCare centres at Cummins India factories at Dewas and Pithampur in Indore and one each at IIM Indore and SBI Global Innovation Centre in Navi Mumbai. It has set up near-site day care centre for JSW Group, Marico and Tata Sky for setting at Kalina in Mumbai and another at Thiruvananthapuram for Oracle.

EuroKids pre-schools would double up as DayCare centres by adding facilities for the care of young children. These DayCare centres are called community DayCare centres. Women employees who do not want to travel with their kids to work can leave their children in community pre-schools near to their house. EuroKids has recently opened one such facility in Kolkata.

Commenting on this development Mr. Prajodh Rajan, Co-Founder, and Group CEO, EuroKids International said, “We are delighted to set up 10 new DayCare centres in 8 months of venturing into the business. We are equally excited to expand the number and take this to several cities across India. We have been getting inquiries from corporates for opening onsite DayCare centres in their premises. We are working towards expanding the reach of our DayCare services far and wide with the vision to help the millennial parent’s better balance out their responsibilities at home and work.”

Started with an aim to build a trusted Indian pre-school brand that recognises the care and warmth needed to nurture young minds, EuroKids Pre-Schools ‘Child First’ ideology ensures that growth and engagement needs of a child are met in a home-like environment. Child safety focus and ensuring active engagement with parents during these crucial developmental years of the child is what makes EuroKids, a child’s Second Home. Using franchising as a preferred medium of distribution for Pre-Schools segment, EuroKids has ensured its presence in over 350 cities with 1000+ pre-schools.

