Dream11, India’s Biggest Sports Game, today announced a three-year partnership agreement with KFC Big Bash League (BBL), the Australian domestic Twenty20 cricket competition. Dream11 will be the ‘Official Fantasy Game Partner’ of WBBL and BBL across 129 exciting matches until 2021. The international partnership kick-started with Women BBL matches.



Through Dream11, cricket fans will get the unique opportunity to select their fantasy cricket teams for all the KFC BBL and WBBL matches. Cricket enthusiasts will be enjoying a highly engaging and immersive experience as they get closer to the real-life sporting action by making their fantasy teams on Dream11.



Commenting on this unique partnership, Harsh Jain, CEO and Co-Founder, Dream11 said, “With over 800 million cricket fans and 50 million fantasy cricket users, India has become the largest fantasy sports market in the world. We are very excited to partner with BBL, one of the premier T20 cricket leagues in the world, and bring the authentic Australian cricket experience to our Indian fans. It will also give international cricket fans an opportunity to engage deeply with their favourite sport.”



Commenting on this unique partnership, Finn Bradshaw, Head of Digital, BBL said, “At Cricket Australia, we always seek to partner with world leaders in technology, and Dream11 is the clear global leader in fantasy cricket. We look forward to working with them to deepen our fan’s connection with the game they love.”

About Dream11

Dream11 is India’s Biggest Sports Gaming platform with 4.5 crore+ users playing Fantasy Cricket , Football, Kabaddi, Basketball & Hockey. It is a ‘Game of Skill’ that offers Indian sports fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge. Fans can create their own teams made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance and compete with other fans. Dream11 helps sports fans increase their engagement and connect deeper with the sport they love by being a team owner, not just a spectator. Dream11 is the Official Fantasy Game partner of the International Council of Cricket (ICC), VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Hero Indian Super League (ISL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Big Bash League (BBL). A Series D funded company, Dream11 was founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth. Kalaari Capital, Think Investments, Multiples Equity & Tencent are the marquee investors in Dream11. Dream11 has been ranked #9 among India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces – 2018.



Big Bash League

The KFC Big Bash League (BBL) is an Australian professional Twenty20 league, which was established in 2011 by Cricket Australia. The competition features eight city-based clubs from across the country and is heading into its eighth season in 2018. The BBL features 59 matches played over 61 days during the Australian summer from January to February and involves some of the best domestic talent and international cricketers from across the world. Famous for its fast-paced, exciting on-field action, the BBL is also highly regarded as one of the best entertainment options in the country thanks to the fantastic off-field – all packed into just a few short hours!