Dream11, India’s Biggest Sports Game, today announced a three-year partnership agreement with KFC Big Bash League (BBL), the Australian domestic Twenty20 cricket competition. Dream11 will be the ‘Official Fantasy Game Partner’ of WBBL and BBL across 129 exciting matches until 2021. The international partnership kick-started with Women BBL matches.
Dream11 is India’s Biggest Sports Gaming platform with 4.5 crore+ users playing Fantasy Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Basketball & Hockey. It is a ‘Game of Skill’ that offers Indian sports fans a platform to showcase their sports knowledge. Fans can create their own teams made up of real-life players from upcoming matches, score points based on their on-field performance and compete with other fans. Dream11 helps sports fans increase their engagement and connect deeper with the sport they love by being a team owner, not just a spectator. Dream11 is the Official Fantasy Game partner of the International Council of Cricket (ICC), VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), Hero Indian Super League (ISL), National Basketball Association (NBA), Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL), International Hockey Federation (FIH) and Big Bash League (BBL). A Series D funded company, Dream11 was founded in 2008 by Harsh Jain and Bhavit Sheth. Kalaari Capital, Think Investments, Multiples Equity & Tencent are the marquee investors in Dream11. Dream11 has been ranked #9 among India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces – 2018.
The KFC Big Bash League (BBL) is an Australian professional Twenty20 league, which was established in 2011 by Cricket Australia. The competition features eight city-based clubs from across the country and is heading into its eighth season in 2018. The BBL features 59 matches played over 61 days during the Australian summer from January to February and involves some of the best domestic talent and international cricketers from across the world. Famous for its fast-paced, exciting on-field action, the BBL is also highly regarded as one of the best entertainment options in the country thanks to the fantastic off-field – all packed into just a few short hours!
For more information, visit https://www.bigbash.com.au/
