Spacious and luxurious 2 & 3 BHK apartments with 13 slabs of the tower already completed

Well connected residential destination located in the heart of Mumbai

Dosti Realty, well-known for delivery quality homes and transforming the urban living standards, launches its latest offering, a premium residential tower – Dosti Belleza in Parel, Mumbai.

One of the unique features of this tower is the spacious 2 BHK (78.36 sq.mtrs) and luxurious and super luxurious 3 BHK (96.30- 104 sq.mtrs) options that it offers. This premium lifestyle address is specially crafted for those looking for a spacious home in the heart of the city. Situated in a strategic location, Dosti Belleza offers a pleasant living experience with a podium garden, seating deck with pergola, party lawn, kids play area and walking path.

The project is bestowed with the benefit of excellent connectivity by offering superlative and well-established social and civic infrastructure right at its doorstep. JBCN International School is just adjacent to Dosti Belleza and schools as well as colleges like Don Bosco High School, Podar International School, Ruia College, and Welingkar College etc are a stone’s throw away. Hospitals like Global, KEM, Tata Memorial etc are also conveniently located so one can ensure their family is taken care off in an emergency. There are numerous entertainment and shopping options like Shivaji Park, High Street Phoenix Mall, D Mart, PVR, Todi Mill Social, etc. Even places of worship like Bhagwan Adeshwariji Jain Derasar, Shree Suvidhinath Jain Derasar, Swami Narayan Mandir, Siddhivinayak Temple are easily accessible. It is also well connected to commercial hubs like Nariman Point, Fort, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, and BKC via rail, the eastern express freeway, the Bandra Worli sea link etc.

Given the excellent connectivity and the spacious apartments that Dosti Belleza offers, this location rightly qualifies as an investment favourite among end users, Investors and NRI’s.



Commenting on the launch of Dosti Belleza – Parel, Mr Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty, says, “With this project, given its prime location, we wanted to give buyers a lavish living space in the heart of the city something that is not very common in this location. We had done a soft launch earlier this month and the response has been extremely positive. Customers also seem to appreciate the fact that the project is already 13 slabs up, so possession would be faster."



Dosti Belleza project has been registered under MahaRERA registration Number: P51900015989 and is available on website – https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that sale/lease of all premises in these projects shall be governed by agreement for sale/lease.

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of 9.5 mn. sq. ft. Across Mumbai, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Park etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.