Delhi’s very own Fashion Capital, DLF Promenade is a name to reckon with, in the ever-growing fashion retail space in Delhi NCR. The mall is all set to mark a glorious decade of setting new standards and transforming fashion retail.

The Fashion Capital is marking the milestone with 10 Week long extravaganza through 7th December -17th February. From fashion showcases to spectacular entertainment, plus a host of incredible prizes to win which includes a trip to Germany for four, the DLF Promenade 10 Year Celebrations are billed to be the must-attend event of the year. DLF Promenade has set illustrious records of welcoming more than 1 Cr annual visitors for the past ten years – making it the most popular and visited fashion destination in Delhi and NCR. Over the past decade, the mall has brought tremendous value to its esteemed guests and becoming a catalyst for growth for the retail, Food & Beverage and leisure sectors.

Being the hub to esteemed brands across fashion, beauty and lifestyle including various International brands like adidas Originals, Steve Madden and Calvin Klein and exclusive marquee brands like Mellisa and Kica, DLF Promenade has always been known for bringing latest trends to its esteemed guests. The mall since its inception has offered superlative service experiences in a genuinely comfortable environment. To DLF Promenade’s credit, it is becoming a wonderful communication platform for reaching out to different target markets with culturally, socially relevant propositions. Promenade caters to all those who are looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience.

DLF Promenade has also transcended retail and shopping landscape by offering unparalleled services across food &beverage and entertainment. With over 28 key food & Beverage outlets like TGIF, Big Chill, Nandos, Namak Mandi, Keya and Kainoosh offering immersive dining experience to the guests, DLF Promenade has been servicing quality along with fun to the new age shoppers who have grown increasingly sophisticated and demanding when it comes to the latest food trends.

Spread across 24,291 Sq. feet, the food court at DLF Promenade currently hosts 12 dining options through renowned international and regional restaurants and cafés.

Ms. Pushpa Bector, EVP and Head DLF Shopping Malls said, “It's a very proud moment to be associated with our patrons for over a decade and create a meaningful social space as a brand DLF Promenade. In just 10 years, DLF Promenade has been able to make a mark in the retail industry and establish itself as ‘The Fashion Destination’ of Delhi & NCR. The record annual visitor footfall, robust sales and steadfast appeal as a fashion destination highlights the industry standards that the mall has set. The remarkable contribution of DLF Promenade owes to the trust and confidence of shoppers, our retail partners and our teams who have worked together tirelessly to ensure that DLF Promenade is and remains worthy of the city’s pride. Ten years is a short period – we are excited for the next ten and beyond, we will continue to build on our success and to position the mall as the best that a retail can offer.”

Mr. Siddhartha Natu, AVP and Center Head, DLF Promenade said, “Time has flown very quickly. It’s a proud feeling to be the most loved fashion, food and fun destination mall in Delhi & NCR. We would like to dedicate the success to all our ardent customers and Associates who have been with us in our ten-year journey. We shall continue to deliver the best across fashion, lifestyle and entertainment to our esteemed guests. To mark the celebrations, we have lined up whole lot of activities that will make experiences of customers memorable.”

About DLF Promenade

A mall for the trend-conscious, by the virtue of its offerings, DLF Promenade has earned the distinction of being the city's only fashion destination. The mall caters to customers who are looking for a quality shopping experience coupled with a chic ambience. DLF Promenade not only boasts of some of the best brands in the fashion retail industry, but it also offers some rather exclusive value additions. Housed in the mall are Kiddyland – the largest outdoor play area for kids, The Hub – a one of a kind open air lifestyle space comprising cafés, dancing fountain and the city's largest LED screen. With its strong anchors like Zara, Marks & Spencer, PVR Icon Cinemas and the Eat Food Lounge, DLF Promenade completes the mall experience for all its patrons. In addition to its fashion and beauty portfolio, the mall offers a strong mix of Food & Beverage brands. Offering a 360-degree shopping experience, DLF Promenade never fails to offer you your next moment of fashion.