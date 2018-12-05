CSS Corp
CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been named as a ‘Major Contender’ in the Everest Group’s PEAK MatrixTM 2019 for Cloud Enablement Services. CSS Corp has been well-positioned for delivering flexible and scalable on-demand solutions to global enterprises, in order to accelerate cloud migration and drive faster time-to-market.
Everest's PEAK MATRIX assesses cloud service providers on parameters such as market impact, organization vision & strategy, and service delivery capabilities, in order to create this comprehensive ranking. The report provides an in-depth view into 20+ vendors that are enabling critical business outcomes for businesses through seamless transition to the cloud.
CSS Corp has been simplifying cloud migration complexities and powering agile cloud adoption for enterprises through its Cloud Migration Services and solutions like CloudMAP, CloudPATH, and CloudDRIVE. The full suite of solutions enables enterprises to radically improve customer experience, manage faster time-to-market, and reduce costs by moving to a “continuous delivery” model for cloud adoption.
Speaking on the recognition, Manish Tandon- CEO at CSS Corp, said, “Cloud has emerged as a critical business driver for more and more businesses seeking to achieve competitive differentiation and faster-time-to-market. The right set of cloud tools and a robust enablement partner can significantly impact an organization’s bottom line, by plugging in more flexibility, agility, and intelligence into business operations.”
He further added, “We are delighted to be recognized by Everest Group for our cloud transition and enablement capabilities. This is reflective of our deep commitment to customer success, and providing them with expert counsel to drive greater business differentiation and profitability for our customers.”
CSS Corp is a new age IT Services and Technology Support company that harnesses the power of AI, automation, analytics, cloud and digital to address customer needs. The company partners with leading enterprises to help realize their strategic business outcomes. Its team of 5,500 technology professionals across 16 global locations are passionate about helping customers differentiate and succeed.
