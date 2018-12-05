CSS Corp, a new-age IT services and technology support company, today announced that it has been named as a ‘Major Contender’ in the Everest Group’s PEAK MatrixTM 2019 for Cloud Enablement Services. CSS Corp has been well-positioned for delivering flexible and scalable on-demand solutions to global enterprises, in order to accelerate cloud migration and drive faster time-to-market.

Everest's PEAK MATRIX assesses cloud service providers on parameters such as market impact, organization vision & strategy, and service delivery capabilities, in order to create this comprehensive ranking. The report provides an in-depth view into 20+ vendors that are enabling critical business outcomes for businesses through seamless transition to the cloud.

CSS Corp has been simplifying cloud migration complexities and powering agile cloud adoption for enterprises through its Cloud Migration Services and solutions like CloudMAP, CloudPATH, and CloudDRIVE. The full suite of solutions enables enterprises to radically improve customer experience, manage faster time-to-market, and reduce costs by moving to a “continuous delivery” model for cloud adoption.

Speaking on the recognition, Manish Tandon- CEO at CSS Corp, said, “Cloud has emerged as a critical business driver for more and more businesses seeking to achieve competitive differentiation and faster-time-to-market. The right set of cloud tools and a robust enablement partner can significantly impact an organization’s bottom line, by plugging in more flexibility, agility, and intelligence into business operations.”



“We are thrilled to be recognized amongst the top cloud service providers in the Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix, and this spurs us on to deliver more value to our customers and be a valued partner of choice,” he added further.



Sunil Mittal – EVP, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at CSS Corp said, “Cloud is no longer a technology decision, but rather a business decision. Businesses are viewing cloud adoption as an essential component of enterprise IT ecosystems, and leveraging the best cloud infrastructure to drive critical business decision making. At CSS Corp, our constant endeavor is to marry our best-in-class solutions to the right counsel and expertise to deliver winning results for our customers.”

He further added, “We are delighted to be recognized by Everest Group for our cloud transition and enablement capabilities. This is reflective of our deep commitment to customer success, and providing them with expert counsel to drive greater business differentiation and profitability for our customers.”



Ashwin Venkatesan, Practice Director at Everest Group said, “Cloud is increasingly becoming a strategic enabler of business outcomes and warrants a client-specific enablement approach. CSS Corp has a strong focus on building an end-to-end cloud services suite backed by a credible partner ecosystem and investments in innovation labs – all of which have helped the company position itself as a Major Contender in this assessment. Clients have specifically appreciated CSS Corp’s flexibility, cost management, and transparency in cloud service operations.”

