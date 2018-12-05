Kantar, the world’s leading marketing insights and consulting company, today released its perspective of the major trends that will shape the media landscape for brand owners, agencies and media platforms in 2019. The predictions report outlines 12 key trends that will transform the next year in media. Exploring advances from augmented reality, through gender portrayal to vertical video the 12 predictions are:

Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) will resolve the integrated online/offline return on marketing investment dilemma.

Voice technology will breakthrough in creative planning and the marketing mix.

Chinese leadership in social media and social media analytics will be ‘fast-followed’ by the west.

The emergence of the ‘branded experience network’ will transform media management in to ‘internet of everything’ management.

Brands will start to take the portrayal of women in advertising seriously.

Amazon will emerge from the advertising world ‘shadows’ to make the duopoly an triopoly.

Vertical video will lead the way in creativity.

The big screen will make a comeback, bigger and better than before.

Attitudinal insights combined with predictive modelling will make programmatic buying more agile and accurate.

Influencer marketing strategies will pivot to prioritise credibility ahead of reach.

GDPR compliance will drive more sophistication in brand data strategies.

Augmented Reality (AR) will start to shape both the consumer journey and customer experience.

“Constant innovation and change in the media landscape continues, but I think the speed of adoption of technologies like artificial intelligence will be surprising. Connected intelligence in all its forms will start to dominate the narrative, as well as new opportunities like voice,” said Eric Salama, CEO, Kantar. “How we measure media and its effectiveness is evolving quickly, and the industry needs to work together so our clients can understand the impact of their investments. There has never been a more exciting time in marketing.”

Kantar’s 2019 Media Predictions can be found here.

About Kantar​

Kantar is one of the world’s leading data, insight and consultancy companies. Working together across the whole spectrum of research and consulting disciplines, its specialist brands, employing 30,000 people, provide inspirational insights and business strategies for corporations and governments in 100 countries. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune Top 500 companies.

