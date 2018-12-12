CHEP India has been officially recognised by the Top Employers Institute as a Top Employer 2019 for excellence in employee conditions. The global supply chain and logistics company, part of the Brambles Group, is well known for its innovative and sustainable supply chain solutions and they consider this as an important recognition.

Stavros Kazakos, Country General Manager, CHEP India said, “I am delighted and proud of the Top Employer accreditation. This award is a confirmation of our continuous efforts and commitment to ensure that CHEP India is at the forefront of a working environment, people culture and people development. This is a phenomenal achievement, and one which everyone at CHEP India should be extremely proud of.”

Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive ‘people-first’ HR practices.

This global certification programme has certified and recognised more than 1500 Top Employers in more than 118 countries across five continents.

Shuchi Chatterjee, Strategic Projects Implementation Leader and a former Head HR, CHEP India added “CHEP India has a culture of sharing, caring and learning. Every CHEP employee in India cares for people and focuses on the safety standards. We happily share our knowledge and enjoy the freedom of innovation. Developing ourselves in a multinational company by exploring cross-functional or regional opportunities is not a dream, it is a reality here. We all believe that CHEP India is a fantastic place to work. The Top Employer certification confirms this belief!”



What it means to be a Top Employer

Top Employers are organisations of the highest calibre that have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies. They provide an outstanding experience through strategic and thoughtful workplace programmes which create an environment that empowers and develops employees.

“The Top Employer certification is an affirmation of our commitment to provide an enriching, engaging and enabling environment to our employees. In a competitive market like India where winning talent is getting more difficult, this certification adds further value to our employer brand and positions us as an Employer of Choice. We are proud of this achievement and will continue to push the boundaries in our HR practices to attract, retain and develop top talent,” Lakshmi Parasuram, Director HRBP, Emerging Markets EMEA.

About the Certification Programme

As an independent HR certification company, the Top Employers Institute assesses participants through their global HR Best Practices Survey. In order to be certified, organisations must successfully achieve the required minimum standard as set out by the Top Employers Institute.

The HR Best Practice Survey encompasses over 100 questions, which cover 600 ‘People Development’ practices across 10 topics: Talent Strategy, Workforce Planning, Talent Acquisition, Onboarding, Learning & Development, Performance Management, Leadership Development, Career & Succession Management, Compensation & Benefits and Culture. The Top Employers Institute evaluates the implementation of these HR practices and reviews how they are supported through Strategy, Ownership, Practices, Measurement and Technology.



About CHEP

CHEP helps move more goods to more people, in more places than any other organization on earth. Its pallets, crates and containers form the invisible backbone of the global supply chain and the world’s biggest brands trust us to help them transport their goods more efficiently, sustainably and safely. As pioneers of the sharing economy, CHEP created one of the world's most sustainable logistics businesses through the share and reuse of its platforms under a model known as ‘pooling’. CHEP primarily serves the fast-moving consumer goods (e.g. dry food, grocery, and health and personal care), fresh produce, beverage, automotive, retail and general manufacturing industries. CHEP employs approximately 11,000 people and we believe in the power of collective intelligence through diversity, inclusion and teamwork. We own approximately 300 million pallets, crates and containers through a network of more than 750 service centers, supporting more than 500,000 customer touch-points for global brands such as Procter & Gamble, Sysco, Kellogg’s and Nestlé. CHEP is part of the Brambles Group and operates in more than 55 countries with its largest operations in North America and Western Europe. For more information on CHEP, visit www.chep.com. For information on the Brambles Group, visit www.brambles.com.



About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions.

Established more than 25 years ago, the Top Employers Institute has certified over 1500 organisations in 118 countries. These Certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 5 000 000 employees globally. Visit the Top Employers Institute website for more details. https://www.top-employers.com/en/